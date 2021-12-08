PHOTO
- Developed beach front to be expanded to 2.5 km
- Expansion will include series of restaurants, gym, fountain and related services
Sharjah : The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the launch of the Khorfakkan Beach expansion project, the first-of-its-kind inclusive beach destination in Sharjah’s Eastern region. The project will expand the present 1.5-km stretch of beach to 2.5 km.
Set for completion by the end of 2022, the project will include a series of restaurants and cafés along the beach, a fully equipped gym, fountain and other attractions, including service facilities and amenities that cater to the needs of all visitors including parking, and other services.
Khawla Sayed M. Al Hashimi, Director of Project Development of Shurooq, emphasised that the Khorfakkan Beach expansion project aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which seeks to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal by boosting the quality of services at its destinations to meet the ambitions and needs of residents, visitors and tourists.
“The beach destination has been receiving footfalls not only from Khorfakkan city, but also from Sharjah and the UAE since it opened to visitors in December 2019. Located in one of the most stunning natural coastlines with picturesque natural views, Khorfakkan is one of the most attractive cities in the Eastern region. It has also been attracting qualitative investments, and the new beach expansion will further enhance investments opportunities across a variety of sectors,” she added.
The first phase of the Khorfakkan Beach project was developed by Shurooq in collaboration with a host of public and private entities. Valued at AED 95 million, the first phase stretched for one km and was inaugurated by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in December 2019.
This phase featured football and basketball courts, multipurpose sports courts, a walkway overlooking the beach, with showers, bathrooms and changing rooms, aqua sport and adventure corner open to all visitors, children's play areas that meet the highest international safety standards, jogging and bicycle tracks, and an amphitheatre that overlooks the beach to host a plethora of activities and events.
It also included a central plaza, 315-vehicle parking lot, eight food trucks and four kiosks, 15 trade units that include restaurants, cafés, retail outlets of local and international brands, as well as a beach park, picnic areas, and areas dedicated to families.
