Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the signing of an agreement stipulating the opening of a showroom for eXtra, by United Electronics Company at Seef Mall – Seef District.

The new showroom occupies 2,105 square metres and is eXtra’s third branch in the Kingdom, offering Seef Mall visitors a wide range of electronic, electrical and home appliances at competitive prices, as well as periodic promotions and financing plans to meet the changing needs of customers. Additionally, eXtra provides top-notch after-sales service, home delivery, extended warranty, installation, maintenance and repair services, and more, in order to ensure a convenient and smooth shopping experience for all customers.

United Electronics Company (eXtra) was established in Saudi Arabia in 2003, offering customers a complete shopping experience supported by an extensive product range, including TVs, audio systems, computers, mobile phones, cameras, home appliances, personal care products and much more. Today, eXtra has 47 branches in Saudi Arabia and six showrooms across the GCC region, while the company made its debut in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2013.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Property Management Senior Manager Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, stated: “We are pleased to announce that eXtra showroom will be opening soon in Seef Mall - Seef District. The showroom will constitute a unique addition to the mall, which has always been keen to meet the needs of visitors and shoppers. Moreover, it will contribute to expanding the base of visitors to the mall thanks to the retail services, electronic and electrical products that eXtra provides for home use, which are suitable for all families, citizens, residents and tourists."

For his part, Mr. Farid Yousfan, Regional Director of United Electronics Company (eXtra) in Bahrain, said: “The Bahraini market is an important priority for us and a centre for growth and expansion of our business, as we are keen to continue strengthening our presence in the market to be able to serve our customers in a better and more efficient way. We are proud of our new cooperation with Seef Properties, as it has given us all the facilities and the appropriate space to prepare for opening our newest branch in one of the most distinguished commercial malls in the Kingdom. It is our third branch in addition to our main branch in Adhari area and the second branch in Muharraq. We aspire through our new branch to attract more customers and gain a larger segment by capitalising on the distinctive geographical location of Seef Mall in the heart of the active commercial and touristic Seef District. We promise a unique shopping experience with affordable prices to our valued customers.”

