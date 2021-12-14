Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, in association with Lloyd’s List, which are the only awards to feature during UAE Maritime Week 2021, took place last evening under the patronage of the UAE Ministry for Energy and Infrastructure. The awards saw a total of 16 winners announced from a remarkable shortlist. Of the 16 winners, 11 came from independently judged categories that recognise specific industry achievements including safety, sustainability initiatives, technical innovations, education, specific industry achievements and more.

A total of five independent panels collectively contributed their time and expertise to evaluating each nomination and providing a transparent judging process, with the finalists going through two rounds of judging ahead of the evening.

Andrew Williams, President, Informa Markets Maritime, commented from the ceremony: “Across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, maritime markets have faced challenging and disruptive circumstances. However, both the volume and quality of nominations submitted this year tell the story of a region that, through innovative thinking and resilience, continues to thrive.

“Each of our winners and finalists are to be congratulated on their achievements tonight, of which this presentation comes at a timely moment with the recent announcement of the UAE’s re-election onto the IMO Council as a Category B member for the third year,” continued Williams.

Here is the full list of winners:

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

Safety & Quality Award: Bahri Ship Management

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Tristar Maritime

Education & Training Award: Bahri & Hindustan Institute of Maritime Training (Highly Commended)

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE AWARDS:

Shipping Company of the Year: Tomini Shipping

Outstanding SME Performance Award: Constellation Marine Services

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Award: ASRY – Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

TECHNICAL INNOVATION AWARDS:

Technical Innovation Award: Alpha Ori Technologies

Sustainable Shipping Award: ADNOC Logistics & Services

LOGISTICS EXCELLENCE AWARDS, in association with TOC Worldwide

Port & Terminal Operator Award: Ports Cluster, Part of AD Ports Group

Logistics Solution of the Year: MICCO Logistics, Part of AD Ports Group

EDITORIAL CHOICE AWARD CATEGORIES:

Regional Deal of the Year: Red Sea Gateway Terminal

Diversity & Equality Award (Sponsored by Tomini Shipping): DP World UAE

Young Person of the Year: Marwan Mubarak, President, YoungShip Dubai

Personality of the Year Award (Sponsored by DP World UAE): Abdullah Aldubaikhi, Chief Executive Officer, Bahri

Outstanding Achievement Award (Sponsored by Drydocks World, a DP World Company): King Abdullah Port

Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Maritime): Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President – Office of the Chairman, DP World

Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, in association with Lloyd’s List, will return in 2022 as part of next year’s Seatrade Maritime Middle East, which will take place in Abu Dhabi.

-Ends-

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2021 is driven by Informa Markets Maritime and will take place from 12 – 16 December in Dubai.

About Seatrade Maritime Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. Now in its tenth edition, the event caters to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

