Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mr. Fawaz Shakralla, Head of Information Technology Department at Bahrain Institute for Political Development (BIPD), spoke about the concept of cryptocurrencies and their future during a discussion session held recently via video communication technology. This session was organised by the Rotary Club of Manama as part of its weekly programme.

During the session, which was attended by Mr. Osama Almoayed, President of the Club, and a number of members as well as guests., Mr. Fawaz Shakralla shed light on the origin, concept, and process of trading with digital currencies. Also, he reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of investing in digital currencies by raising awareness about the specific nuances that should be taken into consideration (especially if one has no past experiences in financial investments) on how to safely trade in the cryptocurrency market.

Mr. Fawaz concluded his session by answering the questions of the participants. Moreover, he expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Rotary Club of Manama for the Club's keenness to shed light on topics of interest to Bahraini society that also contribute to its development and enrichment.

Mr. Fawaz Shakralla has more than 17 years of experience in the field of information technology, during which he worked in several countries, including the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, and South Africa. He has successfully completed projects for cloud services, telecom, banking, and the government sector. Fawaz started the blockchain journey in 2016 after reading Blockchain Revolutions by Alex Tapscott. Astonished by what blockchain has to offer, Fawaz joined ThinkSmart Bahrain with the main purpose to conduct awareness sessions and training in blockchain development. Fawaz is also a trainer in blockchain and Open Banking API's at Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance. Since then Fawaz has trained over 300 candidates in blockchain technology.

The Rotary Club of Manama is part of Rotary International, which is the world's first service club, with more than 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its establishment in 1965, the members of the Rotary Club of Manama have been keen to participate in providing support for community projects in the Kingdom. Moreover, the Club aspires to contribute to meeting societal needs and providing distinctive value to the work of community development.

