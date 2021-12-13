Cairo, Egypt:– Roche and Microsoft, global leaders in the health and technology sectors, respectively, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to improve healthcare outcomes for patients using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohamed Swilam, General Manager of Roche Egypt and Ms. Mirna Arif, Country Manager of Microsoft Egypt - both acting on behalf of the Middle East region, in the presence of Eng. Mohammed Saleh, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Regional Health and Life Sciences Lead.

Through this strategic collaboration, Roche and Microsoft will join forces to explore technology and third-party AI solutions to optimize the patients’ journey beyond treatment, aiding early diagnosis and enhancing the capabilities of the healthcare ecosystem through innovation. The two parties will explore digital transformation opportunities and means to leverage healthcare industry solutions running on Microsoft Azure by introducing them to the relevant parties in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem. The MoU will be implemented in Egypt with a solid roadmap to roll out the concept across the Middle East, including Egypt, KSA, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.

“The power of technology, data, and analytics can innovate the healthcare ecosystem and improve patient outcomes in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Dr. Mohamed Swilam, General Manager of Roche Egypt. “We’re proud to bring our 125 years of innovations in science to our partnership with Microsoft, a global leader in the technology sector, help more patients across the Middle East get diagnosed early, cancer patients in specific, achieve better outcomes, and ultimately - lead better lives,” he concluded.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Mohammed Saleh, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Regional Health and Life Sciences Lead, said “With healthcare specific cloud-based solutions, Microsoft is committed to empowering healthcare providers with trusted and integrated capabilities to enhance patient engagement, empower health team collaboration and improve clinical and operational insights.” Mirna Arif, Country Manager of Microsoft Egypt, added “By partnering with Roche, we aim to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in the health industry to deliver better care faster and at a lower cost, while addressing the most pressing health challenges through technology.”

According to the International Agency for Research of Cancer, World Health Organization, the number of cancer cases in Egypt in 2020 was estimated at around 134,632 and around 89,000 deaths. In new cases in Egypt, breast cancer is the most prevalent type in females and the second in males after liver cancer. Early detection of cancer can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment. This can be achieved through raising awareness of early symptoms so patients can seek medical assistance at early stages and screening to identify cases who have the diseases but no symptoms yet using cutting-edge technologies and AI solutions.

