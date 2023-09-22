Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, is set to launch the 'IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo' in the UAE, where students from across various nationalities aim to seek their unique perspective on studying abroad. Whilst choosing their academic fields, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) has traditionally been the preferred choice. However, there's a noticeable shift among school students towards science-related programs, aligning with the country's investments and growth trajectory.

“Programs related to the fourth industrial revolution, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, are gaining popularity. Computer Science and Information Technology are becoming sought-after undergraduate programs, setting the stage for specialization in postgraduate studies. Additionally, options in hospitality, event management, food sciences, sports management, aviation, aerospace, construction-related fields, and digital marketing are on the rise, reflecting a diversification in course selection,” stated, Mr. Imad Chaoui, Regional Director, MEA, EU & CIS.

Against this backdrop, IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, is proud to announce the 'IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo,' aimed at empowering students and their parents with the information needed to pursue higher education in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, the UK, and the US. This invaluable expo for students will run from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm in Abu Dhabi on September 23rd at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi before making its way to the Grand Hyatt Dubai Convention Center in Dubai on September 24th.

The IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo will feature prestigious universities from around the world, including institutions like the University of Manchester, University of Birmingham, University of Warwick, Dalhousie University, University of Alberta, Australian National University, University of Melbourne, Monash University, University College Dublin, and University of Galway. These institutions are among the 110+ universities participating in the expo, offering students the opportunity to consult with experts on their study abroad aspirations.

Mr. Imad, emphasized the historical significance of this event, shaped by IDP's five-decade-long presence in the region. He stated, "As a global leader in international education services, our innovative use of digital technology enables our global network of trusted local counselors to provide insight and ensure successful results for both our students and partners. We have helped more than 700,000 students, many from the UAE, to study in quality courses around the world where they can achieve their lifelong learning and career aspirations."

“In this multicultural landscape, it's noteworthy that a significant portion of UAE students are opting to further their education in the UK, with Canada emerging as one of the fastest-growing study destinations. This preference for Canada was evident in the recent IDP Connect Emerging Futures survey, where the majority of students selected Canada as their preferred study destination,” stated Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director – United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Turkey & Kazakhstan,

Moreover, the gender gap in higher education in the UAE is narrowing, with current statistics showing a nearly equal distribution of around 60% male and 40% female students. While both genders tend to gravitate towards STEM and Business, the advent of new-age programs is introducing greater variety in course selections.

Ms. Rashi also expressed the expo's significance in helping students pursue their dreams of studying abroad. She said, "This expo is an end-to-end process where students and parents are educated and informed about choices that can secure a bright future. Our IDP counselors will be on the ground to provide guidance and assist international students in gaining admission to educational institutions in English-speaking countries through personalized course advice, course application submission, and pre-departure guidance. Studying abroad is a unique immersive experience that helps students gain confidence, discover new cultures, and expand their horizons, providing multiple benefits beyond the curriculum."

As the students in UAE continue to diversify their study destinations and fields of interest, the 'IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo' stands as a gateway to unlocking a world of opportunities and possibilities for their academic and personal growth.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Ltd is a world leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test (IELTS). As an Australian listed company, we have a global team of more than 6,800 people employed in 31 countries and our websites attract 100 million visits annually. We partner with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. IDP has 2,300 expert education counsellors around the world. Our counsellors are highly trained to support genuine students to submit quality, verified applications. Our teams work with our customers at every step, from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS on Computer test centres.