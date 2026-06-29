Dubai, UAE – ClearTax UAE, a leading global tax compliance technology company and Federal Tax Authority (FTA)-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP), released the UAE E-Invoicing Readiness Index 2026, a comprehensive nationwide study of more than 500 CFOs, Tax Directors and Financial Controllers.

The study finds that UAE businesses have built strong awareness of the country's upcoming e-invoicing mandate and are now entering the next phase of preparation: translating awareness into operational and technology readiness ahead of mandatory implementation on 1 January 2027.

Overall national readiness stands at 57.5%, placing the market in a "Developing" stage and highlighting significant momentum as organisations prepare for the voluntary adoption phase beginning on 1 July 2026. The findings suggest that while awareness of the mandate is widespread, many organisations are still formalising the systems, workflows and governance structures needed to support long-term e-invoicing operations.

Businesses Shift from Awareness to Execution

The report identifies a clear opportunity for organisations to strengthen readiness during the voluntary phase. While awareness levels are high, many businesses are now focused on building the operational capabilities required for a real-time clearance environment.

For example, 73.3% of organisations have yet to formalise post-go-live operating models, highlighting the importance of planning for activities such as reconciliation, response management, exception handling and audit readiness. In addition, 64.8% of respondents expect existing finance teams to absorb post-go-live responsibilities, reflecting the need for organisations to evaluate future operating models as implementation progresses.

The report frames this as a translation challenge rather than an awareness challenge. While 62.0% of finance leaders believe e-invoicing is fundamentally different from VAT and other compliance programmes, 66.2% have not yet mapped the compliance models for the countries they invoice into, an important early step in implementation planning.

"This survey does not reveal a lack of awareness. It reveals an opportunity to translate awareness into action," the report notes.

ERP Readiness Emerges as a Key Priority

The study also highlights the growing importance of technology readiness as organisations prepare for implementation.

Technical Infrastructure recorded the lowest score among the five readiness pillars at 54.3%, suggesting that technology preparation remains a major focus area across the market.

Among respondents, 38.0% reported that their ERP systems currently have no native capability to generate a compliant e-invoice in the required PINT AE XML format, while 60.5% have not yet conducted an ERP gap analysis. At the same time, 14.1% of organisations describe themselves as fully capable of generating compliant e-invoices today.

The findings suggest that ERP assessments, integration planning and workflow automation will be critical priorities during the coming months.

Building Long-Term Operational Readiness

As businesses prepare for a real-time clearance environment, the study highlights the importance of establishing robust operational processes alongside technology readiness.

Currently, 70.4% of organisations report that they cannot automatically process responses received from the tax authority. Under a real-time clearance framework, businesses will increasingly need systems and workflows capable of managing invoice approvals, rejections, corrections and reconciliation efficiently.

The report notes that the voluntary phase presents a valuable opportunity for organisations to test these processes in a live environment before mandatory implementation begins.

Mid-Market Businesses Have an Opportunity to Accelerate Readiness

Among revenue segments surveyed, organisations in the AED 200 million to AED 1 billion revenue band recorded the lowest readiness score.

The report attributes this to the unique position of mid-sized enterprises, which often face increasingly sophisticated compliance requirements while continuing to scale internal finance and technology capabilities.

With the voluntary phase approaching, these organisations have a significant opportunity to strengthen readiness and build scalable processes ahead of the 2027 deadline.

Readiness Levels Vary Across Sectors

The study assessed readiness across 11 sectors and found meaningful differences in preparedness levels.Technology & Telecoms, Professional Services and Logistics & Supply Chain emerged as the most prepared sectors, reflecting stronger digital infrastructure and technology adoption.

Meanwhile, Retail & Consumer Goods, Hospitality & Tourism and Manufacturing recorded lower readiness scores, highlighting opportunities for further investment in ERP readiness, workflow automation and operational planning.

The report notes that these sectors often manage high invoice volumes and complex transaction environments, making early preparation particularly important.

Among other sectors, Banking & Financial Services was identified as prioritising compliance investments carefully within broader transformation budgets, while Oil, Gas & Energy and Real Estate & Construction face sector-specific invoicing and workflow complexities that require tailored implementation approaches.

Commenting on the findings, Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, said: "The UAE has created a valuable six-month voluntary adoption window that gives businesses the opportunity to gain real-world experience before mandatory implementation begins. What we're seeing in the data is not a lack of awareness, but a market moving from planning to execution."

"The organisations that use the coming months to assess ERP readiness, automate workflows and build post-go-live processes will be best positioned to realise the full benefits of e-invoicing. E-invoicing should be viewed as a finance transformation programme, not simply a compliance project. Beyond regulatory requirements, it has the potential to improve operational efficiency, strengthen financial controls and create a more connected digital finance ecosystem across the UAE", added Archit.

What UAE Finance Leaders Should Do Next

The report recommends five immediate actions for UAE CFOs and finance leaders ahead of the 1 January 2027 mandatory go-live:

Map compliance models country by country to establish implementation requirements early. Conduct an ERP gap analysis before selecting a vendor to accurately assess readiness and integration needs. Build response-handling workflows to support invoice validation, approvals and exception management. Assess the full implementation journey, including technology, operational and change-management requirements. Use the voluntary phase as a live readiness programme to refine processes, train teams and build confidence ahead of mandatory adoption.

As the UAE advances its digital economy agenda, the report concludes that e-invoicing represents more than a compliance milestone. It is an opportunity for businesses to modernise finance operations, strengthen digital infrastructure and build a more connected and efficient business ecosystem for the future.

Link to Download the full Report: https://www.cleartax.com/ae/uae-cfo-survey-report?forcecacheReload=1

About the UAE E-Invoicing Readiness Index 2026

The Index is based on a first-party survey of more than 500 senior UAE finance leaders – including CFOs, Group Tax Managers, Finance Controllers, Heads of Tax and Tax Leads – conducted by ClearTax UAE between April and May 2026. Respondents span 11 industry sectors and were assessed across 13 readiness benchmarks grouped into five categories: Regulatory Awareness, Process Maturity, Technical Infrastructure, Organisational Readiness and Future Readiness, scored on a four-level maturity scale. Participating organisations include Majid Al Futtaim, Al Naboodah Group, Marriott, VistaJet, Kraft Heinz, Etihad, Serco, Vallourec, ADNIC, Howden, ALPLA, Trendyol, Huawei and JCDecaux, among others. The findings are based entirely on self-reported, first-party data, with no extrapolation or external modelling.

About ClearTax

ClearTax is a global leader in tax compliance and e-invoicing solutions with a robust presence spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. Its platform serves over 5,000 global enterprises and processes over 1 billion e-invoices annually with over $500 billion worth of invoices processed. The AI-native platform delivers cutting-edge VAT, AP/AR, and vendor management capabilities, ensuring seamless compliance across 50+ countries.

For more information, visit www.cleartax.com/ae

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