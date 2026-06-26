Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi’s property market is showing strong signs of recovery, with the latest data from Bayut and dubizzle indicating a steady rate of user activity, property views, lead quality and agent engagement across the emirate.

Based on in-house analysis of Abu Dhabi property activity between January and June 2026, Bayut and dubizzle recorded clear performance metrics across key demand indicators by Week 14.

Property views recovered to 95% of the 2026 baseline, while impressions recovered to 83%, active users to 80% and unique buyers to 87%, pointing to a gradual but consistent return to normalcy in search and enquiry behaviour.

The data also shows that agent activity has remained highly resilient. Daily agent responses across Bayut and dubizzle in Abu Dhabi now stand at 102% of the 2026 baseline, suggesting that real estate professionals across the emirate have continued to actively engage with property seekers to match market momentum.

Bayut and dubizzle’s AI-led analysis of more than 7,000 property inquiry calls recorded through their platforms in Abu Dhabi further highlights the strength of underlying demand. The analysis showed that the split between sales and rental enquiries remained stable before and after the period of disruption, with sales accounting for 54% of calls and rentals 46%.

Rental demand shows strong recovery across key apartment and villa communities

Bayut and dubizzle’s area-level analysis points to notable recovery in several popular rental communities across Abu Dhabi, with several apartment areas moving above baseline levels for user activity.

For rental apartments, communities such as Masdar City, Al Reef, Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, Al Khalidiyah and Al Reem Island have recorded a strong recovery in views, with many of these areas now returning to pre-conflict levels of demand. This suggests that established apartment communities, waterfront destinations and emerging residential hubs continue to attract strong interest from tenants.

Villa rental communities also recorded significant recovery in user activity, with several areas moving well above baseline levels. Al Shamkha saw particularly strong traction, while Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Al Reef, Khalifa City and Yas Island also remained among the most active villa rental communities. The data indicates continued demand for spacious family homes, particularly in established suburban neighbourhoods and lifestyle-led destinations.

Sales activity reflects demand across ready and off-plan segments

Within the ready sales segment, apartment communities such as Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Al Reem Island continued to show steady user interest. These communities remain relevant for buyers exploring established waterfront, island and urban residential options in Abu Dhabi.

For ready-sale villas, Al Shamkha recorded particularly strong recovery across both impressions and views, moving above baseline levels. Al Reef and Khalifa City also remained key areas of interest, with recovery broadly ranging from the 80% to 130% band across user activity indicators. This points to sustained interest in family-led villa communities, especially those offering larger homes, community infrastructure and long-term residential appeal.

Off-plan activity also showed continued interest in Abu Dhabi’s emerging and lifestyle-led communities. For off-plan apartments, Masdar City recorded strong recovery, while Zayed City, Yas Island, Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Hudayriat Island continued to attract attention from users exploring future-ready residential options.

In the off-plan villa segment, Ramhan Island, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island remained among the notable areas for user interest. These figures indicate that premium island communities and master-planned destinations continue to remain relevant for buyers considering long-term residential and investment opportunities.

Commenting on the findings, Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, said:

“Abu Dhabi’s property market has continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong fundamentals, improving user activity and a clear appetite for quality residential communities.

“The market is also benefiting from a more structured and transparent regulatory environment. ADREC’s continued focus on strengthening the sector, along with measures such as the recent rent freeze announcement, gives tenants, landlords and real estate professionals greater clarity when making decisions. This kind of predictability is important for long-term confidence, especially in a market where users are becoming more deliberate, data-driven and value-conscious.”

Bayut and dubizzle’s latest data points to a measured but encouraging recovery in Abu Dhabi’s property market. While user behaviour has become more selective, the continued rebound in views, active users, unique buyers and agent engagement suggests that demand remains firmly present across the emirate.

As Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its residential offering through established neighbourhoods, emerging communities and lifestyle-led developments, Bayut and dubizzle expect data transparency, responsive agents and quality listings to play an increasingly important role in helping property seekers make confident decisions.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.