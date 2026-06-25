Women’s representation continued to advance, with women accounting for 17.3% of stc group’s workforce and 18% of Board seats

Rawafed achieved a local content score of 50.69%, surpassing the ICT sector benchmark of 40%

The Smart Truck initiative has reached more than 12,500 elderly beneficiaries across Saudi Arabia since inception

stc group's MSCI ESG Rating was upgraded to AA, underscoring the strength of its sustainability performance

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stc group, the leading digital enabler, has published its annual Sustainability Report for 2025, marking the seventh edition of its sustainability reporting journey. The report reflects how the group is delivering wider impact across environmental action, human capital development, governance and responsible business practices.

The report highlights the continued development of stc group in 2025, which achieved

measurable climate progress, reducing energy intensity by 4.96% at group level. In Saudi Arabia, stc also recorded a 3.9% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 energy emissions alongside a 10.6% reduction in energy intensity. The group continued to advance circular economy initiatives, with its trade-in program recovering 19,611 devices and achieving a 100% reuse rate, while its end-of-life asset recycling program collected 2,175 tons of waste, with 69% reused. At the same time the Smart Trees Initiative reached a total of 124,900 trees planted across more than 26 locations since launch.

At the local content level, stc group’s Rawafed program achieved a score of 50.69%, surpassing the ICT sector benchmark of 40%. The program also strengthened local talent development, with 97% of workforce-related spending directed toward the local workforce and SAR 41 million invested in training and development programs.

As part of its commitment to governance and ethical excellence, stc group maintained high levels of compliance, achieving a 99.8% completion rate for anti-corruption training. The group also recorded no data security breaches or incidents involving customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) during 2025.

In terms of digital inclusion and national capability development, the group strengthened its contribution to digitally empowering society. The Smart Truck initiative, dedicated to enhancing digital literacy among senior citizens, reached 2,626 beneficiaries across 26 governorates in 2025, bringing its total reach to more than 12,500 beneficiaries since inception. During the year, women represented 17.3% of the group’s workforce, 18% of Board seats and 30.18% of new hires, while stc Academy delivered more than 303,000 training hours to 15,803 unique participants.

The group’s performance in sustainability has also received high international recognition with stc’s MSCI ESG Rating rising to AA, in addition to winning the King Khalid Sustainability Award Gold Trophy. Together, these milestones reflect the ongoing progress made in sustainability and its continued commitment to delivering value to its customers, employees and communities.

To read the 2025 stc group Sustainability Report: [2025 Sustainability Report]

About stc group

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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