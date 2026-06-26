= The current pace of launches puts Dubai on track for one of its biggest real estate years in history

= Increasing demand for Dubai real estate is driving developers to launch unprecedented projects

= What Dubai is witnessing today is not cyclical growth, but a new phase of sustainable real estate development

= Dubai's real estate market is more mature and better able to absorb new projects than ever before

Walid Al Zarooni

Dubai, UAE: A survey conducted by W Capital Real Estate Brokerage revealed that the value of prospect and new real estate projects in Dubai since the beginning of 2026 has exceeded AED 275 billion.

This indicator reflects the continued exceptional momentum in the real estate sector and reinforces the emirate's entry into the largest half-year cycle of new real estate project launches in its history.

The report stated that the total value of new and announced real estate projects in the first half of this year exceeded AED 275 billion. This includes 250 new real estate projects launched and registered with the Dubai Land Department DLD,by the end of May, valued at nearly AED 75 billion, in addition to the mega-project announced by Emaar Properties in June, valued at up to AED 200 billion.

The report indicated that the projects launched during the first five months of the year comprise approximately 59,400 residential units and 10,800 villas, reflecting the continued focus on the residential sector as the primary driver of real estate growth in Dubai, supported by strong demand from local and international buyers and investors.

W Capital report confirmed that the current figures reflect the ongoing real estate expansion in the emirate, which has been underway for several years, driven by rapid population growth, high demand for property ownership, and the influx of global capital seeking a stable investment environment and attractive returns. Historical comparisons indicate that Dubai witnessed the launch of 648 new real estate projects by 258 developers in 2025, encompassing over 167,000 residential units with an estimated value of approximately AED 463 billion. This compares to 145,000 units valued at AED 360.1 billion in 2024, representing a 15.2% increase in the number of units and a 28.4% increase in the total project value.

Apartments continued to dominate the new supply last year, accounting for approximately 88.8% of all units offered. Meanwhile, villas and townhouses saw significant growth in total value, driven by increased demand for integrated residential communities and low-density projects.

In a statement, Al Zarooni, W Capital CEO, said that the figures recorded during the first half of the year reflect the strong confidence in Dubai's real estate sector, both among developers and investors. He emphasized that the emirate has successfully established itself as one of the most active and attractive global real estate markets.

"The fact that the value of new and announced projects has reached nearly AED 300 billion in less than six months is an exceptional indicator reflecting the strength of genuine demand for real estate in Dubai, rather than mere development activity driven by expectations,” said Al Zarooni. “What we are witnessing today is a continuation of a growth cycle supported by strong economic, demographic, and investment factors, including population growth, an expanding base of international investors, and rising demand for long-term housing and ownership," he added.

He pointed out that Dubai's real estate market has become more mature and better able to absorb new projects compared to previous years, thanks to the development of the regulatory environment, enhanced transparency, and an advanced legislative framework that protects the rights of both investors and developers.

Al Zarooni explained that the current pace of launches puts Dubai on track to record one of its biggest years in history in terms of the value of new real estate projects. He predicted that the value of projects launched this year will surpass last year's levels if the pace of major project announcements continues into the second half of 2026.

He emphasized that current indicators reflect Dubai's transformation into a global hub for attracting real estate capital, at a time when many international markets are experiencing a slowdown or a state of anticipation. He noted that the emirate continues to benefit from its position as a safe destination for investment, living, and working, which is directly reflected in the strength of demand and the continued launch of new projects.

"What we are witnessing today is not just cyclical growth, but a new phase of real estate development based on sustainable demand and long-term growth. This gives the market strong momentum and promising opportunities for developers and investors in the coming years," he concluded.

About W Capital Real Estate Brokerage

Founded in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, W Capital Real Estate Brokerage is licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA Dubai).

The company specializes in real estate development, buying, selling, and leasing properties, as well as providing real estate consultancy services. It is accredited by more than 100 real estate developers.

Since its establishment, the total value of properties marketed by the company for major developers has exceeded AED 1.5 billion.

About Walid Al Zarooni

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage and a certified real estate expert accredited by Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA). He is also the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor.”

Al Zarooni is one of the pioneers in leveraging social media to educate real estate audiences, offering nearly daily free advice and insights on the sector through videos and real estate tips across platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, which are his most active channels.