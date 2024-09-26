As UAE companies expand their operations in the Kingdom, understanding the employment preferences and job application behaviours of Saudi residents is crucial

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Strategic talent acquisition business Parisima Talent – part of Dulsco Group, announced the findings of a new YouGov survey shedding light on critical trends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) job market. The comprehensive report conducted in June 2024 among men and women aged 18-45+, was commissioned in response to the growing demand from Parisima’s UAE-based clients looking to expand into the Kingdom. The insights also serve as valuable guidance for other businesses aiming to tap into the opportunities presented by the $3 trillion in foreign investment flowing into the KSA as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Job positions in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations sectors are the most attractive sectors to job seekers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The other top sectors that attract Saudi job seekers include roles in the education sector (9%), followed by automotive (8%), IT (8%) and finance (6%) selected from a total of 30 industries. This indicates a significant opportunity for UAE-based companies in these sectors who are currently looking to expand their operations into the Kingdom and employ an on-ground talent with firsthand insight of the region and a clear career interest.

When asked how job seekers typically apply for roles, the majority apply directly to the company, through a recruiter or headhunter, or online job portals such as LinkedIn. This shows that companies who are leveraging these channels, are likely to reach a broader talent pool of relevant candidates and best serve their recruitment needs.

Tiago Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Parisima Talent, said: "This survey underscores the evolving aspirations of the Saudi workforce. As we navigate a dynamic job market in the second half of 2024, it's clear that companies must prioritise understanding the different demands of the prospective employee market, locally. Adapting to these changing preferences is crucial for attracting and retaining top talent. At Parisima Talent, our goal is to support businesses in meeting these needs and driving growth and success."

The survey findings indicate a significant shift towards job roles that better align with professional goals. Through its multi-level interventions in the latter half of 2024, Parisima is committed to collaborating closely with Saudi Arabia's business community and skilled workforce to ensure long-term business value.

To date, Parisima Talent has facilitated the expansion of over 20 companies into Saudi Arabia including SIBCA through its Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Contract Staffing Solutions, and Permanent Placement services. With joint collaborations in 40 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, Parisima offers tailored, flexible, and sustainable solutions that combine local expertise with global best practices. The company has successfully placed talent in key sectors including retail and consumer durables across the region, further driving economic growth and development and boasts a robust directory of over 200 KSA based candidates.

To support job seekers, Parisima offers a seamless platform for registering and updating key details. The company also manages the entire onboarding process, including verifying education certificates, document translation, medical and ID procedures, and guidance on housing and schooling. Once candidates are formally deployed, Parisima assists with bank account setup and registration for the KSA government app, Absher, which provides access to around 280 services for residents.

Contact Info

PRteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Parisima (www.parisima.com)

Parisima Talent is a strategic talent advisory and delivery business enabling clients to improve their performance through better talent acquisition. The company enables clients to fully outsource their needs by delivering world-class talent acquisition solutions, from Board and Executive moves, through to training, strategic hiring projects and complex recruitment programmes across many markets. Parisima Talent has the expertise to provide best practice, cost effective and agile solutions by bringing together Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Placement and Contract Staffing to create unique, effective solutions for businesses large and small.

About Dulsco Group (www.dulsco.com)

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.