Jeddah: The middle class around the world continues to rely on the 5G network, using the latest smartphones, as the network has been proven to deliver strong performance, according to a new report.

Opensignal’s report, which aimed to study the experiences of global 5G mobile networks, said 5G use is widespread following a significant investment by service providers to increase the geographical range of their networks. 5G has recently launched in some markets and will soon launch in others.

Opensignal compared the users’ 5G mobile network experiences to see how operators stack up globally.

“If the confidence intervals overlap, then the result is a statistical tie and we declare two or more operators to be joint winners. Also, we have used confidence intervals to determine the 5G Global Leaders and 5G Global High Performers, which are composed of the top 10 and top 30 scoring operators respectively (excluding 5G Global Winners). The exact number of operators in these categories vary because of statistical ties between operators’ scores,” the report said.

It added: “We've included four 5G Global Impact categories — for Download Speed, Upload Speed, Games Experience and Video Experience. These categories assess the uplift, or improvement, in mobile experience seen by our users while connected to 5G compared to 4G, the previous generation of network technology.”

The report named stc as a 5G Global Leader in 5G Availability due to its impressive score of 31.7% in the first half of 2022 — around 2.3 times the global average of 13.5%. stc is also a 5G Global High Performer in 5G Download Speed and 5G Reach. Both Mobily and Zain are 5G Global High Performers in the categories of 5G Availability and 5G Reach.

Meanwhile, Mobily has been named in the global top 20 (5G Global Rising Stars) for improvement in its 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed scores between the first half of 2021 and 2022, with an increase of 18% and 23.8%, respectively.

All three of the Kingdom’s operators find a place in the global top 30 for improvement in their 5G Download Speed scores compared to those for 4G Download Speed (Download Speed – 5G Global Impact). Opensignal reported that Zain, stc and Mobily users saw improvements of 992.4%, 664.6% and 606.3% respectively, compared to the global average of 408.9%.

Meanwhile, Zain and Mobily have made it to the global top 30 for Global 5G Impact – 5G Video Experience, as Opensignal users saw improvements of 69.3% and 37.8% respectively, in their experience when streaming mobile videos using 5G compared to 4G. This compares favorably with the global average 5G versus 4G improvements of 30.6%.

