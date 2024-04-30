Dubai, UAE: The UAE and Saudi Arabia can help the Middle East take the lead in addressing copyright uncertainties surrounding AI-generated content, says tech investor and entrepreneur, Rashit Makhat.

The rise of AI language models like ChatGPT is revolutionizing content creation, offering businesses increased efficiency and the ability to tailor content for specific audiences.

However, a lack of global copyright standards creates confusion about ownership, particularly when human and AI contributions are intertwined.

"Current copyright laws haven't kept pace with AI advancements," says Makhat, Director and co-founder of Scalo Technologies, the UAE tech venture company.

"The Middle East, with its forward-thinking approach to technology, has a unique opportunity to lead the way in establishing clear and fair ownership rules for AI-powered content."

Makhat applauds the AI initiatives already taken by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Aiming to be a global leader in AI readiness, the UAE was first to appoint a Minister for AI, and developed a national AI strategy. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 also prioritizes AI integration, and the Kingdom has established a progressive regulatory framework.

While the UK offers copyright protection for computer-generated works, concerns remain regarding the effectiveness of recent EU legislation on AI regulation.

Meanwhile, the US Copyright Office does not register works made entirely by AI, even if guided by a human. AI is seen as the actual creator, not the person, although AI-generated content with significant human input may qualify for copyright protection.

Makhat, who has guided a variety of tech startups into international markets, says businesses have a key role to play in tackling ethical concerns in AI content creation.

“They must be responsible for addressing bias, transparency, and data privacy,” he says. “Tech companies should develop ethical AI tools, educate users on copyright implications, and promote responsible use through clear content ownership policies and transparency measures.

Developers of AI tool and their algorithms should receive proper recognition and financial reward. And amid concerns about dominance by the big tech companies, Makhat emphasises: “We need fair rules to ensure everyone benefits from this exciting technology, not just a few big players. The future of creativity depends on it.”

Investments by Dubai-based Scalo Technologies include Hexacore, a mobile game developer and publisher, Voctiv, which helps companies build AI-powered contact centres, and Noah, an all-in-one money app.

