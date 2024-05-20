The UAE, renowned for its breathtaking architecture and vibrant cultural scene, stands out as a beacon of inclusivity, with the Dubai Team for Accessible Travel and Tourism striving to ensure that everyone enjoys their visit. These efforts have greatly improved guest experiences by breaking down communication barriers and creating a supportive environment, ensuring that every visitor has immediate access to support and enjoys a high-quality, personalised stay like other guests.

To enhance understanding and acceptance of Deaf culture and language, Amsaan Accessible Tours, a pioneer in crafting travel experiences for Deaf tourists, highlights the UAE’s commitment to accessibility with the top 6 Deaf-friendly hotel destinations:

1. Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Set on a pristine private beach, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel blends heritage charm with modern luxury, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. This hotel features luxurious accommodations with an array of restaurants and lounges, along with a gym and an outdoor pool for relaxation. For Deaf guests, Bahi Ajman Palace organises on-demand events and has flexible conditions, allowing for cancellations and changes in operational work.

2. TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai is a vibrant lifestyle hotel strategically located in Barsha Heights with convenient access to major city attractions, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and unique dining experiences. It features an outdoor pool and a variety of room types to suit all guests, including family and fitness rooms. Staff at TRYP have undergone basic sign language training provided by Amsaan through a workshop at the hotel, ensuring smooth and effective communication with Deaf guests. This training enables the hotel to offer seamless assistance, enhancing the overall experience for Deaf travellers.

3. Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Nestled in a tranquil setting surrounded by lush landscapes and a private Gulf beach, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah offers a serene escape with modern amenities. The resort features an infinity edge pool, a variety of dining options, and comfortable rooms, some of which boast scenic views of the Arabian Gulf. Recognising the importance of accessible communication, the resort employs staff proficient in basic sign language. This ensures that Deaf guests can enjoy a welcoming and fully accessible stay, with immediate access to online interpreters when needed.

4. The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle stands out as a vibrant community close to Dubai's marina and shopping centres like the Mall of the Emirates. Featuring on Trip Advisor’s coveted 'Top 10 Hotels in Dubai'. The hotel offers a resort-style pool, signature restaurants and beach clubs, and a spa, focusing on creating a sustainable and community-oriented environment. For Deaf guests, the First Collection facilitates effortless communication and service navigation through Amsaan Accessible Tours’ mobile application, available in British Sign Language and International Sign Language. This technology allows Deaf travellers to easily book rooms, check-in, and request room service or emergency assistance, ensuring a smooth and accommodating hotel experience.

5. Citymax Hotel Al Barsha

Citymax Hotel Al Barsha, located near the Mall of the Emirates, offers an exciting urban experience ideal for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel provides various amenities, including a rooftop pool, a gym, and multiple dining venues like the Huddle Sports Bar & Grill and Maxx Music Bar. Recognising the unique needs of Deaf guests, Citymax ensures flexibility in cancellations and operational changes, along with a commitment to accessible communication and service, making each stay hassle-free and enjoyable.

6. ECOS Hotel in Al Furjan

ECOS Hotel is a lifestyle property and is planned to accommodate leisure, family, and business travellers. The hotel, with its smart and innovative design and state-of-the-art infrastructure, focuses on delivering a unique and memorable experience enriched with an element of surprise. In this theme, Deaf guests receive a comfortable and convenient stay with policies that accommodate changes and cancellations. The hotel’s commitment to inclusivity is evident in its immediate access to support services for Deaf guests, ensuring they receive the same high-quality, personalised experience as other guests.

The UAE’s strides in making tourism accessible and inclusive are commendable. The country is a leading example of how destinations can cater to and enrich the travel experiences of Deaf tourists. These hotels provide luxurious accommodations and ensure that Deaf guests are welcomed with tailored services and technologies, setting a new standard for hospitality.

To learn more about deaf-friendly spots in the UAE, follow @amsaantours or visit their website at https://amsaantours.com/.