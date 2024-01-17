Dubai: MCG Talent is a leading recruitment agency with over 15 years of experience in Marketing, Communications, Creative, and Digital sectors. Leveraging our network of talent and expertise across the region, we are excited to announce the launch of our MENA Recruitment Market Guide for 2024. The guide offers comprehensive salary benchmarking for the UAE & KSA and offers insights to the latest trends shaping recruitment in the regions.

Our guide provides businesses and professionals navigating the dynamic landscape with the information they need to facilitate strategic decision-making in the year ahead.

To read our full Recruitment Market Guide, click here! https://www.mcgtalent.io/campaigns/mena-recruitment-market-guide-2024-/

Justin McGuire, co-founder and CEO of MCG Talent, sets the scene by expressing the importance of understanding the unique trends in this region, from remote work adoption to skillsets trumping degrees.

He advises, “Hiring is your most critical task – choose the best, and never compromise. The success of your team hinges on the talent you bring on board.”

It is imperative that to attract and retain top talent, businesses offer competitive compensation packages, and understand the desire of candidates for things such as flexible working, and company values that align with their own.

Creative Recruitment Dynamics

In 2023, the creative industry witnessed a rollercoaster ride, navigating uncertainties and challenges that significantly impacted market stability. However, Charlie Bowsher, Senior Client Director at MCG Talent, anticipates a potential rebound in 2024, suggesting, “I think the outlook is hopeful after what has been a testing 2023, where a lot of people in the space have been impacted by layoffs, more so than last year.” Charlie identifies Saudi as a new hotspot for creative talent, advising, “There will be a real need for good creative talent, as the focus on more traditional careers might leave a gap to be filled.”

PR and Communications Job Market

Andrew Royston, Senior Client Manager at MCG Talent, offers insights that delve into the PR and communications job markets, revealing a shift in hiring preferences. “Arabic language skills are gaining prominence, not just in Saudi but also in the UAE. While it has always been a desirable skill, now clients are stressing its importance even more, especially in the junior to mid-level roles.”

The norm last year was to look outside the region for talent, but there is now a noticeable pivot towards valuing regional experience, with an increased emphasis on Arabic language skills.

The Market for Marketing

In 2024, the UAE and Saudi Arabia's marketing job market is set for significant growth, especially in digital marketing. With candidate competition being rife, Justin McGuire, Co- Founder and CEO at MCG Talent, advises that individuals relocating should highlight niche expertise, preparation and enthusiasm to stand out. Applications are being submitted from all over the world, so thorough research into the region can also help candidates to understand the culture and have more success obtaining a role in the job market.

Tech Trends in the Job Market

The tech hiring landscape in 2023 witnessed turbulence, with layoffs and limited Venture Capital funding, notes Justin McGuire. The aftermath of the Covid hiring boom led to a notable lull in the first half of the year. However, moving in to 2024 we anticipate a significant impact on the market from AI hiring. Those qualified and proficient in operating AI tools will be in high demand as businesses recognize the transformative potential of AI.

