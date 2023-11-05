Dubai, UAE — Recent market reports from LIVE LARGE highlight the favorable trajectory of the ultra-luxury short-term rental market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following its recognition among the world’s top ten tourism growth destinations for 2023. As a leading luxury holiday home rental company based in Dubai, LIVE LARGE has keen insights into the burgeoning sector propelled by the tourism resurgence.

Ryan Kasper, Owner and Founder of LIVE LARGE, shared his perspective stating, "Dubai's strategic emphasis on tourism has unfolded into a rising trend in ultra-luxury travel. The effective tourism campaigns have driven the demand for ultra-luxury short-term rentals to significant heights, opening up a realm of opportunity for a premium experience. This is a notable step towards establishing Dubai’s reputation as a prime destination for ultra-luxury travel."

In the wake of easing global travel restrictions, international tourists have been converging on the UAE, fueling a strong demand for high-end short-term rentals. LIVE LARGE, with its remarkable portfolio of ultra-luxury properties throughout Dubai, is poised to serve those seeking premium accommodations during their visit. Renowned for its selective clientele of wealthy travelers, the company offers a sanctuary of privacy and security to its guests.

The market reports from LIVE LARGE depict a vibrant scenario in Dubai’s rental market, illustrating a 32% increase in occupancy rates from December 2020 to December 2021. The surging demand for high-end accommodations that merge the elegance of luxury with the comfort of home underscores Dubai's growing allure as a luxury travel destination.

The UAE's forward-thinking visa policies, designed to attract a broader spectrum of visitors, further boost the demand for short-term rental properties. This initiative provides a favorable backdrop for enticing a broader clientele with premium offerings.

The shift towards remote work and an increased preference for staycations have further invigorated the demand for short-term rentals. The reports highlighted an encouraging 90% average occupancy rate in popular Dubai areas such as the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai reflecting the healthy state of the market and the draw of high-end rentals.

The evolving rental market, buoyed by a 27.7% spike in average rents during the early months of 2023, enhances the promising domain the industry operates within, paving the way for growth and superior guest experiences, according to the report.

LIVE LARGE, a name synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, is well-positioned to capitalize on the UAE's tourism achievements. The harmonious interplay between the booming tourism sector and the expanding luxury rental market is fostering a narrative of growth and opportunity. As discerning travelers continue to favor the UAE as their destination, the ultra-luxury short-term rental market is primed for a promising era of growth and endless opportunities, marking a new chapter of prosperity in the luxury rental sector.

