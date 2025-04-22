Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A new Intel survey on consumer attitudes toward AI-powered personal computers (AI PCs) reveals significant interest and adoption potential in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, particularly among younger demographics. The findings suggest a promising market for AI PCs, highlighting both excitement about the technology and areas where further education and reassurance are needed.

Key survey findings include:

High Purchase Intent: Over 60 per cent of respondents would “definitely” upgrade to an AI PC, with another 29 per cent “probably” considering it, indicating a strong potential for rapid market growth.

Strong Awareness, Low Usage: While 44 per cent of respondents know about AI PCs but have never used them, only 6 per cent currently own one. This gap presents a significant opportunity to demonstrate the practical benefits of AI PCs and convert awareness into adoption. This suggests a need for targeted marketing campaigns that showcase real-world applications.

Feature Appeal: The most sought-after AI PC features include predictive text input, real-time language translation, and enhanced accessibility tools. These findings underscore the importance of focusing on user-centric AI applications that address everyday needs and improve productivity.

Privacy Concerns Exist but Are Manageable: While 29 per cent of male and 28.4 per cent of female respondents are moderately concerned about data security, only a small percentage (6-7 per cent) are extremely concerned. This indicates that addressing privacy concerns proactively through transparent data handling practices and robust security features will be crucial for building trust and accelerating adoption.

Time Spent on Routine Tasks Influences Attitudes: Those who spend over 20 hours per week on a PC are less likely to upgrade, perhaps due to satisfaction with their current setup or concerns about compatibility. Conversely, mid-range users (10-19 hours per week) show the highest interest, suggesting that this group may be more receptive to the efficiency and productivity enhancements offered by AI PCs.

These insights provide pave the way for tech developers and marketers looking to accelerate AI PC adoption in the region. The survey highlights the importance of focusing on user-centric features, addressing privacy concerns, and targeting specific user segments with tailored messaging. The full survey report, including detailed demographic breakdowns and further analysis, is available in the attached infographic.