UAE - Year-on-year search data from Hilton.com has revealed the fastest-growing travel destinations among UAE residents.

Demand for resort destinations is up, with residents wanting to relax and recharge on their holidays. Searches for Seychelles and Mauritius increased 36% and 20% respectively. European city breaks continue to drive popularity with favourites like Madrid seeing a 22% increase year over year. Meanwhile, staycations are here to stay with searches for hotels within the UAE seeing an 11% rise.

To provide inspiration for upcoming trips, Hilton has compiled a list of trending destinations and the best places to stay.

RELAXING RESORTS

Searches for resorts are on the rise as residents seek an escape from bustling city life. In the Seychelles, experience Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, an intimate oceanfront retreat with 41 rooms and suites, or check-in to the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, which features 50 luxurious seafront villas.

At the recently renovated Hilton Mauritius Resort & Spa, guests can enjoy reimagined rooms and dining options in a beautiful beachside destination.

For those looking to head to Europe, Hilton has other great resorts to choose from, including Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia in Italy, Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa in Croatia and the Royal Senses Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton in Greece.

CAPTIVATING CITY BREAKS

Iconic cities such as Madrid (+22%), Budapest (+23%) and Lisbon (+19%) are also seeing a rise in interest among residents seeking destinations packed with cultural attractions, history and world-class shopping.

London continues to be a firm favourite, with searches for family rooms increasing 8% year-on-year. From London Hilton on Park Lane to Atocha Hotel Madrid, Curio Collection by Hilton, there’s no shortage of choice for travellers.

To help make guests feel even more welcome on their travels, Hilton’s ‘Marhaba’ offering provides a tailored service for Middle Eastern guests travelling to the UK and Europe. On offer at almost 70 hotels, the service includes Arabic-speaking front desk and concierge team members, in-room features such as a selection of Arabic TV channels, and Middle Eastern delicacies available via room service and at the breakfast buffet.

SUNNY STAYCATIONS

With a wealth of attractions across the country – from beaches to shopping malls to theme parks – residents continue to seek getaways close to home, with searches for UAE hotels increasing by 11% year-on-year. The recently refurbished Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is perfect for those looking for an unforgettable escape in the Northern Emirate and Hilton’s three properties on Yas Island, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, are ideal for a family stay with theme park access.

GCC destinations including Kuwait (+40%), Oman (+46%), Bahrain (+57%) and Qatar (+55%) are also trending. The newly opened Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour is just minutes away from key attractions and business venues, and features Bahrain’s first SUSHISAMBA. In Qatar, Hilton has 16 hotels for travellers to choose from, including Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Spa which has a private beach, beautiful guest rooms, beachfront villas and an adventure park.

“Our guest searches have revealed fascinating insights into the destinations which UAE residents are most interested in,” said Aligi Gardenghi, Vice President, Operations, Arabian Peninsula. “With more than 7,600 hotels across 23 brands globally, and offerings such as the ‘Marhaba’ program, Hilton is able to meet travellers’ needs for every stay occasion, anywhere they want to travel.”

*Percentage data from country searches year-on-year 2023 - 2024 on Hilton.com from UAE users. Results are accurate as of April 5th, 2024.

