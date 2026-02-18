Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today released its Saudi Arabia findings from the 2026 State of Physical Security Report. Based on insights from more than 150 physical security professionals in Saudi Arabia, the findings show a market that is investing confidently in modern, connected security infrastructure, with strong momentum in cloud adoption and operational modernization.

Cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia outpaces the wider EMEA region

The report reveals that Saudi Arabia has the highest proportion of cloud-based physical security systems in the EMEA region, with 13 percent of respondents stating they use cloud security systems, compared to the EMEA average of seven percent. This reflects a growing preference for flexible deployment models that support scalability, resilience and simplified system management.

Security investment is increasing as modernization accelerates

Saudi Arabia also recorded the highest level of operating expenditure growth among EMEA markets surveyed. Forty-three percent of respondents reported increased physical security budgets in 2025, nearly double the EMEA average of 24 percent. Among those reporting an increase, 92 percent said budgets grew by more than 10 percent, and nearly two-thirds (64 percent) reporting growth of 11 to 25 percent, highlighting sustained investment in security as a strategic business function.

New infrastructure reduces legacy challenges

Unlike many markets across EMEA, outdated infrastructure is not seen as a major barrier in Saudi Arabia. Only 12 percent of respondents cited legacy security infrastructure as a top challenge, compared with 44 percent across EMEA overall, reflecting the Kingdom’s continued investment in new infrastructure, smart cities and large-scale development projects.

“Saudi organizations are moving quickly from traditional security deployments toward connected, flexible platforms that support broader operational requirements,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at Genetec Inc. “The Saudi findings reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a fast-moving and future-focused security market, where organizations are prioritizing sustained investment that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation goals.”

Survey methodology

The 2026 State of Physical Security Report draws on insights from more than 7,300 physical security professionals worldwide, including end users, channel partners, consultants, and manufacturers. The Saudi Arabia findings are based on responses from more than 150 participants and form part of the Middle East and Africa regional analysis.

For more information and to download the full 2026 State of Physical Security Report, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report.

