Dubai, UAE – New data from dubizzle Cars shows sustained growth in consumer interest in daily car rentals across the UAE, with all major rental price segments recording month-on-month increases in views during May 2026. The findings highlight the growing appeal of flexible mobility solutions among residents seeking convenient short-term transportation options.

According to the latest platform insights, the budget rental segment (under AED 100 per day) remained the largest category, garnering approximately 285,000 views in May—an increase of 68,000 views (+31%) compared to April.

The mid-segment category (AED 100–300 per day) recorded 172,000 views, up 12.7% month-on-month, while premium rentals (AED 300–500 per day) reached 79,000 views, marking a 15.7% increase.

Interest also continued to rise across higher-value segments. Luxury rentals (AED 500–1,000 per day) generated 80,000 views, up 17.8%, while the ultra-luxury category (AED 1,000+) recorded 74,000 views, marking a notable 25.8% increase compared to the previous month.

Sherif Magdy, Head of Sales at dubizzle Cars, commented: “The latest data highlights continued demand for flexible mobility solutions across the UAE. Growth is being driven across all rental price segments—from budget-friendly vehicles to premium and ultra-luxury models, reflecting the diverse needs and preferences of today’s consumers.”

He added, “Consumers increasingly value flexibility, convenience, and choice. Whether they are looking for an economical vehicle for daily commuting or a premium driving experience for a special occasion, short-term rentals continue to offer an attractive and accessible alternative to long-term ownership.”

Budget Segment Continues to Drive Engagement

The budget category remained the most active segment on the platform, reflecting strong demand for affordable and practical mobility solutions.

Top-performing models in this segment included:

EXEED LX

MG MG3

Chery Arrizo 5

Kia Picanto

MG MG5

Mid-Segment Rentals Maintain Strong Momentum

The mid-segment category continued to attract users seeking a balance of affordability, comfort, and everyday usability.

Top-performing models included:

Nissan Patrol

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Tesla Model 3

Mitsubishi Xpander

Suzuki Jimny

Chevrolet Captiva

Premium and Luxury Rentals See Continued Growth

Consumer interest extended beyond value-focused rentals, with premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury segments all recording strong engagement growth.

In the premium category, the strongest-performing models included:

Land Rover Defender

BYD Leopard 5

Chevrolet Corvette

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Meanwhile, luxury and ultra-luxury segments saw rising demand for aspirational, experience-led rentals, with notable engagement for:

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

BMW M4

Cadillac Escalade

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Huracán

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Zeekr 9X

As mobility preferences continue to evolve, dubizzle Cars data points to rising consumer interest in flexible transportation solutions, with demand strengthening across a broad range of vehicle categories and price points.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.