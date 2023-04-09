Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A “W Capital” survey, said that the Emirate of Dubai has become a dream of living, residing and working for many foreigners, especially Arab youths.

The survey, conducted through January to March 2023, asked "W Capital" clients in the UAE and the Gulf region what makes the charm of Dubai. Participants stated that the infrastructure gave Dubai the lead in the field of real estate at the global level, and strengthened its position at the forefront of global destinations as the best place to live, work and invest, besides the ease of doing business, and providing good job opportunities.

"The poll conducted by "W Capital", the real estate brokerage, showed the participants’ great desire to live in Dubai, establish their business and plan for future in the emirate of dreams, which is one of the seven safest cities in the world for citizens, residents and visitors,” said Walid Al Zarooni , CEO.

He added that Dubai's successes during the past two decades have established its position as a fertile ground for opportunities, where efforts bear fruit and dreams come true. It is now a destination for entertainment, work and living, and it is more than just a civilized space, but rather an experience that cannot be lived anywhere else. Here you can’t avoid the temptation of big dreams and achievements, while enjoying the best lifestyle during that experience.

Al Zarooni stated that the emirate has succeeded in being a home for expatriates of more than 200 nationalities, who live and work side by side.Dubai provides a rich lifestyle with many events and recreational activities for all, in a vibrant urban atmosphere.

The CEO stressed that Dubai provides the most modern roads, ports and airports, which serve as one of the busiest gateways to the world in the region for business, trade and tourism. This make the city a favorite for many.

Due to its central location between east and west, as it is a few hours away by flight from most of the world's major destinations, Dubai Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. It serves more than 85 million people annually, connecting more than 240 destinations across six continents, with more than 100 airlines.

Al Zarooni indicated that Dubai has also established its position as one of the happiest cities in the world, and the only city in which happiness is considered an official public mission. The UAE has a Ministry of Happiness, which was established in 2016.

He stressed that the emirate ensures happiness for nationals or residents of other nationalities, by empowering them and providing distinctive infrastructure and exceptional opportunities, while at the same time preserving their safety and comfort.

Dubai has one of the most developed and effective transport systems; Which makes it ideal for on-the-go thanks to strict traffic laws, and a state-of-the-art road control systems.

He pointed out that Dubai offers the best educational standards. There is a world-class school education, through 16 different curricula, and access to more than 60 prestigious international universities. The health services offered by Dubai are of highest global standards , especially after integrating health and innovation to serve and attract medical tourism. They are keen to become one of the top 20 healthcare markets in the world.

Al Zarooni stressed that the real estate market in Dubai continues to receive great support from the unlimited facilities and qualitative initiatives launched by the emirate's government, represented in the policies to support residents, the new residency laws, and the residency of entrepreneurs and investors.

He said that the emirate provides safe and vibrant residential communities, as well as luxury resorts and hotels, which suit all tastes, and the expected demand for different spaces, to suit the individuals or familes.

Al Zarooni believed that the Dubai real estate market is characterized by its diversity, fulfilling the different requirements of the tenants and buyers, and this is supported by flexible real estate legal systems that allow Emirati and Gulf nationals to own property in any area, as well as allow foreign residents to rent, buy and sell real estate units in specific areas in the emirate.

