DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today unveiled its 2025 rankings Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels for the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Cvent’s rankings have become indispensable for event planners, highlighting top-of-the-line cities, hotels, and venues for all their event needs. The annual lists are also issued regionally for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and for the first time this year, Latin America & Caribbean. Cvent also unveiled a new Top Lists category, the Top Venues and Vendors, which analyzes data from the Cvent Vendor Marketplace.

The destination and hotel rankings are determined based on insights gleaned from more than $18B of global sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent’s sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking $16.5B through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing marketplaces. The unparalleled volume of business sourced in 2024 underscores the high demand for quality, in-person touchpoints. Despite a dip in planner optimism due to macroeconomic uncertainty and rising costs, nearly 69% of planners are actively booking or sourcing new events (Northstar/Cvent Meetings Industry PULSE Survey, March 2025, MEA Edition). This trend is further supported by Cvent’s 2025 Planner Sourcing Report: Middle East Edition, which found that nearly 84% of planners expect the number of in-person meetings to increase in 2025.

Cvent Top Meeting Destinations | The Middle East & Africa

The top three destinations remained unchanged from 2024: Dubai, UAE (#1), Istanbul, Türkiye (#2), and Abu Dhabi, UAE (#3). Two new additions to the top 10 include Nairobi (#8) and Kuwait City (#9), rising by four and five spots, respectively.

Top 10 Meeting Destinations

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates 2. Istanbul, Türkiye 3. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 4. Cape Town, South Africa 5. Marrakech, Morocco 6. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 7. Doha, Qatar 8. Nairobi, Kenya 9. Kuwait City, Kuwait 10. Johannesburg, South Africa

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are proud to once again be recognized as the number one meeting destination in the Middle East and Africa by Cvent, a testament to Dubai’s continued growth as a global hub for business events. Technology plays a pivotal role in how we engage with planners, respond quickly to their needs, and showcase Dubai’s dynamic and ever-evolving offering as a destination led by digital transformation. Driven by the city’s visionary leadership, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences for planners - offering world-class infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and a culture of innovation. Dubai continues to appeal strongly as a preferred destination to corporates seeking a strategic base for their events, reinforcing the city’s role in driving business growth, sector diversity and unlocking economic opportunities across the region. This recognition is shared with our valued stakeholders and partners, whose collaborative efforts attract and deliver impactful events and make Dubai the destination of choice once again.”

Cvent Top Meeting Hotels | The Middle East & Africa

Each of the Top 10 hotels has a proven track record of swift RFP responses, prioritizing planner collaboration and offering curated MICE experiences. Notably, the top four hotels are strategically located in prime areas of Dubai, offering easy access to business districts, airports, and major attractions. This makes them convenient options for both domestic and international travelers attending meetings and conferences.

This year’s top three, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (#1), Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City (#2), and Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference Hotel (#3), each improved their year-over-year rankings, moving up six, two, and 12 spots, respectively. Additional newcomers to the Top 10 include Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre (#5), Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention (#9), and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Centre (#10).

Top 10 Meeting Hotels

1. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai 2. Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City 3. Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference Hotel 4. InterContinental Dubai DFC – Congress Destination 5. Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre 6. Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights 7. Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah Dubai 8. Conrad Dubai 9. Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention 10. Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Centre

Gerrit Graef, Multi-Property General Manager, said, “We’re incredibly proud to be named the #1 Meeting Hotel in the Middle East & Africa by Cvent. As the events landscape continues to evolve, so do the expectations of planners—and we’ve made it our mission to stay ahead. With over 1,600 rooms and versatile event spaces, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is built for scale, but it’s our responsiveness, innovation, and use of technology that truly set us apart. Tools like Cvent help us anticipate needs, connect globally, and deliver the seamless, high-impact experiences today’s planners demand.”

Soufiane El Allam, Complex Operations & Commercial Director said, “Being named the #2 Top Meeting Hotel in the Middle East by Cvent is a proud achievement and a true reflection of our team’s dedication to excellence. At Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, we’re committed to delivering seamless and memorable event experiences. With the support of smart platforms like Cvent and innovations, we continue to raise the bar for meeting planners across the region.”

Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director - IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, said “We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Cvent as the #4 Top Meeting Hotel in the Middle East & Africa. This milestone coincides with the exciting relaunch of our Event Centre and the introduction of 'Events by InterContinental' — a dedicated platform that showcases our unmatched meeting and event capabilities. The revitalized Event Centre now features one of the largest LED screens in the region within our ballroom, state-of-the-art technology throughout, and stunning waterfront views of Dubai Creek from the floor-to-ceiling glass exterior of the pre-function area. From small meetings to large-scale conferences, our versatile spaces and world-class tech integration reaffirm InterContinental Dubai Festival City as a premier MICE destination in the region.”

View the full list of Top Meeting Destinations and Top Meeting Hotels worldwide here.

Methodology

For Cvent Top Meeting Destinations, Cvent evaluated 14,000+ cities worldwide listed on the Cvent Supplier Network. Activity was tracked between January 2024 and December 2024. Rankings were determined by a set of qualifying criteria, including: the number of total room nights booked through the Cvent Supplier Network; the number of unique electronic request-for-proposals (RFPs) sent through the marketplace to venues within the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

For Cvent Top Meeting Hotels, Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network between January 2024 and December 2024. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. The criteria are designed to accurately reflect the top meeting hotels in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

About the Cvent Supplier Network

The Cvent Supplier Network features more than 340,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, serving as one of the world’s largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Event planners sourced more than $18 billion of MICE business through Cvent’s sourcing networks in 2024 alone. The Cvent Supplier Network is part of Cvent’s suite of solutions that tens of thousands of hotels, CVBs and destination management organizations rely on to reach more planners, attract group business to their properties & destinations, and directly engage with Cvent’s global network of more than 145,000 event professionals. Cvent technology enables hotels and venues to efficiently manage their MICE and corporate travel business, increase revenue, and deliver more profitable results.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 5,000+ employees and 24,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit cvent.com.

