Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi has released today a flagship report highlighting the UAE’s transition from blockchain experimentation to regulated, large-scale deployment across finance, governance, and public-sector efficiency. The report credits the UAE’s layered regulatory framework for enabling institutional adoption in payments, tokenization, custody, and market infrastructure, embedding blockchain as foundational economic infrastructure. As part of this initiative, The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi has collaborated with Binance as a co-author, recognizing Binance’s evolution from a global crypto exchange to a core provider of institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure globally and within the UAE’s regulatory environment.

From experimentation to execution at national scale: The report highlights that the UAE has moved into an execution phase defined by scale, regulatory clarity, and institutional deployment. Evidence of blockchain adoption appears in live, regulated use cases, including a national digital identity infrastructure serving 11 million users, multiple DFSA- and FSRA-approved stablecoins already live, a central bank digital currency in pilot with first transactions executed, and real-world asset tokenization initiatives intending to tokenize $4 billion across real estate alone.

These deployments are emerging within a payments and remittance environment of significant scale: domestic payment systems processed over AED 20 trillion in transfers in the first ten months of 2025, and the UAE ranks among the world’s largest sources of outbound remittances. The research also notes that 95% of UAE residents send international remittances at least once per year, more than 71% of UAE e-commerce payments are completed using cards or mobile wallets, and cross-border flows supported by the UAE economy exceed USD 40 billion annually.

From startup ecosystem to institutional market structure: The research documents a structural shift in the UAE’s blockchain ecosystem, from early-stage startups to a dense, institutional landscape now spanning regulated exchanges and custodians, payment providers, tokenization platforms, infrastructure vendors, enterprise solution providers, banks, and multinational technology firms. Commenting on the findings, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, said: “The UAE has created an environment where regulators, financial institutions, and technology providers can work together to deploy blockchain in a controlled and meaningful way. The result is an ecosystem focused on real use cases, regulatory clarity, and long-term financial infrastructure. This report captures that transition from experimentation to supervised deployment, and shows how global platforms such as Binance are increasingly participating within locally regulated market structures rather than operating on the periphery.”

Blockchain positioned as national economic infrastructure: The report positions blockchain as critical national economic infrastructure, likening it to transformative technologies like telecommunications and railways. Key live, regulated deployments include real-world asset tokenization, stablecoins and AED-backed tokenized deposits, payments and wholesale settlement platforms, and blockchain-powered trade, logistics, and government services. Digital identity infrastructure through UAE Pass serves 11 million users with over 2.5 billion authentications. The research also underscores the impact of sovereign and quasi-sovereign capital, managing over USD 2.5 trillion in assets, which can support and scale compliant blockchain initiatives.

Binance within the UAE’s institutional blockchain framework: Binance’s integration within the UAE’s institutional landscape as an ADGM FSRA-regulated entity, reflecting the country’s emphasis on compliant, large-scale digital asset and blockchain infrastructure. In 2025, MGX’s USD 2 billion investment into Binance, executed using regulated stablecoin infrastructure, demonstrated the UAE’s commitment to digital financial infrastructure and reinforced the jurisdiction’s credibility as a hub for globally scaled, institutional-grade platforms.

Tarik Erk, Regional Head for MENAT and Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi at Binance, said: “What distinguishes the UAE is not just innovation, but execution within a regulated, institutional-grade framework. This research reflects how blockchain is now being deployed across payments, tokenization, custody, and market infrastructure as part of the country’s core economic systems. Binance’s participation in this initiative reflects our long-term commitment to operating within these structures and supporting the UAE’s vision for secure, scalable, and compliant blockchain infrastructure that serves real economic use cases.”

The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi and Binance research positions the UAE as a global benchmark for institutional blockchain infrastructure, highlighting how deliberate regulatory design and ecosystem coordination have enabled and are further enabling blockchain to be deployed as production-grade infrastructure rather than speculative technology.