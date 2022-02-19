Aqaba, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has continued to increase performance across its operations through investing continuously in the streamlining of the port. Despite continued difficulties for maritime shipping, and the supply chain globally, the position of ACT remains strong. Jordan’s only container port – a joint venture between Aqaba Development Corporation and APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk – is the main hub for international import and export activities, connecting the Levant region to the world, serving a total of 21 shipping lines.

In 2021, ACT’s total throughput was 765,662 TEUs, the number of trucks served reached 306,549, and the truck turnaround time was successfully reduced to only 31 minutes compared to 37 in 2020. ACT continuously strives to improve both truck waiting times and vessel port stays. In 2021 the time it took for customers to take delivery of their cargo decreased to a week for full import containers (dwell time average 7.09 days), and a little longer for empty containers (8.81 days).

The terminal’s productivity continued on an upwards trajectory and was able to achieve an average 34.28 GMPH (Gantry Crane Moves Per Hour) and 77.93 BMPH (Berth Moves Per Hour). Its increasing efficiency is due to the company’s focus on continuous improvement (LEAN) as well as strategic investments in technology and equipment. As part of this, the terminal took delivery of new specialized machines, including 14 terminal trucks, four empty container handlers, and two reach stackers. The custom-designed equipment is part of an ongoing upgrade of the machine park which will meet operational needs better and ultimately reduce running costs with more advanced safety standards.

Commenting on the past year’s achievements, CEO of ACT Søren Kofoed Jensen stated: “ACT’s strong operational performance is a result of our continuous strategic investments – in assets, technology and people. We are always striving to improve, and through the implementation of APM Terminals’ Lean Management System and our pioneering Way of Working Program we are aligning the entire company towards the goal of greater efficiency and strengthening our position as a world-class terminal. We are proud to play a pivotal role in the Jordanian economy by advancing its competitiveness and strengthening its supply chain. Our actions show that we remain wholly devoted to being a responsible corporate citizen, with regards to economic, environmental, and social sustainability.”

The terminal demonstrated its importance beyond Jordanian borders, facilitating onwards road transportation to Iraq and the Levant region. ACT gave its recommendations on a first of its kind study into the supply chain with a focus on estimated bottlenecks, in order to stay competitive when entering the Iraqi market. A strategy which resulted in ACT outperforming its target for transit cargo in 2021.

ACT began applying APM Terminals’ Lean Management System in 2018. It is the first program of its kind, at any container terminal worldwide, to streamline operations for optimized time, cost and flow efficiency. The program’s effect on ACT’s results has been remarkable and could also be seen in the terminal’s resilience throughout the pandemic crisis.

Under the Lean Management system every employee at ACT has targets which are fully aligned with the that of the company, and everyone can see how their efforts directly contribute to reaching them. The latter was partly achieved through the Way of Working program, by which key areas (finance, procurement, inventory and asset management) are monitored and the resulting data used to ensure best practice is implemented and duties correctly assigned. ACT was among the first terminals in APM Terminals to put this program into full use.

In order to bring the entire operation on board with these reforms, from frontline personnel all the way to senior management, ACT is pioneering a “Lean For All” training program which over 250 employees had completed by the end of 2021. The entire workforce will receive identical training over the coming two years, proving that ATC is committed to investing in all of its manpower as they drive the future of ACT.

ACT is pairing efforts to increase efficiency with actively working to enhance safety and continuing to implement strict health, safety, and sterilization measures in line with government COVID protocols and best practice. The security and transparency of port operations is always of the utmost importance to port management. Along with an improved CCTV monitoring system surveilling critical points in the operations, it is also in progress of implementing in-gate and crane automation technology utilizing Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. This will remove the task of manual data entry at gates, maintaining social distancing while at the same time improving accuracy and speeding up the flow of trucks. Using the same technology on cranes means workers no longer have to enter hazardous areas to retrieve information.

ACT’s ongoing digital transformation saw further upgrades to its IT system and user-friendly improvements to its website. New services included an online vessels schedule and expanded e-payment options. A more efficient digitized rostering system was also implemented to optimize the use of labor relative to incoming vessels.

The terminal continued to demonstrate its serious commitment to environmental responsibility, which meets international standards through environmental management system ISO14001:2015. Their efforts resulted in Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) issuing ACT with an Environmental Letter of Compliance, certifying full conformity to local environmental laws and regulations with zero violations for the year 2021.

ACT’s operations are energy intensive, and the company is determined to reduce its non-renewable energy consumption and carbon footprint. As a part of its vision to become a emission net zero terminal by 2040, the company has begun a journey towards achieving an increased production capacity from renewable energy resources. Accordingly, it continues to execute renewable energy projects that serve its future as a more sustainable, green terminal.

The first of these is its solar system project. Phase two was completed in 2021 and features over 200 solar PV panels capable of producing 167 MWh per year, while also providing shade for 25 parking spaces. The third phase is now in the tendering stage and should begin generating clean power in the last quarter of 2022. Its anticipated yearly energy production is 1,710 MWh, which is form almost 15% of total electricity demand. ACT has also bigger plans in coming years to cover its balance demand by clean energy sources. In a further step in the direction towards decarbonization, ACT is seriously exploring available options in relation to equipment electrification. A road map towards achieving this is being worked on and will emerge in the near future.

Investing in and giving back to the wider community remains an important pillar for ACT. In 2021, longstanding partnership agreements with King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Tkiyet Um Ali were renewed and several projects were implemented as part of the STEP initiative, which was launched in 2020 to refurbish Aqaba’s schools and enhance their learning environments. This year ACT helped schools install more secure gates, metal sunshades for their yards and new stainless-steel water coolers. They also equipped classrooms with new whiteboards and chairs. In total, ACT’s six main CSR initiatives reached 15,000 beneficiaries with 2,770 volunteering hours.

In 2022, ACT is determined to build on its track record of reliable, safe and efficient operations, always looking for ways to improve the services it provides, increase customer satisfaction and maintain its active role in promoting Aqaba and Jordan as a strategic regional trading hub.

