Amman: According to statistics released by Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport’s (QAIA) year-to-date passenger (PAX) numbers for 2021 amounted to 4,559,336 - marking a 122.3% surge and 48.9% decline against 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA received 46,603 aircraft movements (ACM), which were 92.4% higher and 41.6% lower than the figures recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively. QAIA also handled 58,278 tons of cargo, prompting a 20.8% increase and 43.1% drop compared to 2020 and 2019 figures, respectively.

As for year-on-year December figures, QAIA witnessed 469,954 PAX, 4,973 ACM and 5,245 tons of cargo - resulting in decreases of 28.8%, 18.8% and 36.7%, respectively, compared to the same month in 2019.

“The actual total traffic recorded for 2021 was as expected, and while some recovery was noted this year, the numbers across the board have not yet neared desired levels. Still, we remain hopeful that we and the global air transport industry are on track to regaining pre-pandemic passenger traffic. In the meantime, we will continue to operate QAIA up to international standards and best practices alongside our valued team, partners and stakeholders, who are equally committed to shaping a safe and robust passenger experience at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

