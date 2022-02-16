Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced its innovative new ‘Instant Finance Against Deposit’ feature, a first of its kind in Qatar, available now on its award-winning Mobile App. QIB customers who have Fixed or Certificate of Deposits with the bank can now avail instant financing through the app backed by their deposits.

The new service, in addition to a host of market leading services offered by QIB, makes it the first bank in the country to offer end-to-end Instant Financing against salary or against fixed deposit, a continuation of the bank’s extensive digitization efforts which aim to offer customers a bespoke, seamless banking experience through the Bank’s Mobile App.

With a few simple steps, eligible Fixed or Certificate of deposit customers can login to their QIB Mobile App, and apply up to 100% of the deposit amount for the instant finance. Customers can then follow the simple instructions to get the amount credited in their accounts within minutes from the comfort of their home or office.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are happy to introduce this new service on our Mobile App, which will provide our customers with even more convenience and much quicker access to financing.”

“QIB is committed to introducing the advanced products, services, and solutions which drive innovation in the banking sector. We are keen to continuously elevate the banking experience we offer to our customers.”

The all new QIB Mobile App features easy-to-use English and Arabic interfaces, secure and smart biometric login, self-registration, smart shortcuts, and a combo navigation panel that allows customers to find all the offered products and services in simple steps and get the help they need quickly within the App for a seamless and intuitive customized experience. All transactions can now be completed within a few steps and customers will reap the benefits of the advanced and secured data systems to avoid filling or re-entering pre-registered information.

To download the app, customers can visit the Apple Store or Google Play Store and search for the keyword: QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card number and PIN. For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-mobileapp

