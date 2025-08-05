Sharjah, UAE — Bank of Sharjah is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Cox as its new Chief Retail Banking Officer, marking a strategic move to strengthen the Bank’s retail and wealth management capabilities.

Mr. Cox brings over 30 years of international and regional leadership experience across retail banking, digital transformation, and wealth management. His appointment reflects the Bank's ongoing commitment to expanding its operations, enhancing customer experience, and delivering innovative, customer-centric banking solutions.

Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Paul Cox to our leadership team. His appointment is a significant milestone in our strategic growth journey, particularly in the retail banking space. Paul’s global perspective, deep expertise in digital innovation, and customer-focused approach will play a vital role in accelerating our transformation agenda and driving sustainable growth in our retail offerings."

Mr. Cox joins Bank of Sharjah following a distinguished career in senior leadership roles at prominent global and regional financial institutions, including HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank. His areas of expertise include strategic execution, digital banking innovation, regulatory compliance, and organizational transformation.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Paul Cox said: "I am honoured to join such a well-respected financial institution at this important phase of its growth. As Bank of Sharjah continues to strengthen its position in the commercial banking sector, I am excited to work alongside the executive team to build a robust and dynamic retail banking proposition that delivers outstanding value and experiences to our customers."

Mr. Cox holds a postgraduate qualification in Finance and Business Management from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, through a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first commercial bank in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.