A total of 27 joint inspection campaigns were conducted, covering 91 facilities across different Emirates

Dubai – The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has released the results of its intensive monitoring and inspection campaigns for the first half of 2025. Conducted in collaboration with local authorities across the UAE, these campaigns aimed to enforce environmental legislation and ensure compliance, in line with the nation’s strategic objectives of environmental protection and sustainable management of natural resources.

The campaigns form part of MOCCAE’s Strategic Plan 2023–2026, which aims to enhance the enforcement of environmental legislation. These campaigns have led to 27 joint inspections, covering 91 facilities across different Emirates.

The inspections focused on three main areas: compliance in the livestock and agricultural sectors, the fisheries sector, and overall environmental compliance of facilities. During these inspections, several violations were identified, and appropriate actions were taken against non-compliant entities.

His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said: “These joint inspections are an effective mechanism for transforming our strategic vision into concrete action. Through such campaigns, we ensure the implementation of environmental laws and regulations, which are the foundation of our environmental and public health protection framework. Effective oversight goes beyond simply identifying violations; it also involves educating business owners about their role in achieving environmental sustainability. This approach is fully aligned with the UAE’s commitments and long-term objectives."

He added: “The success of these initiatives relies primarily on strengthening collaboration with our partners in local authorities, an approach that has proven effective in unifying inspection efforts and achieving our shared goals. We are also committed to enhancing national capabilities through specialised training programmes, such as workshops for technical personnel in local authorities. This ensures the highest levels of efficiency in legislative enforcement and the standardisation of procedures nationwide.”

The inspection campaigns covered several key facilities across the UAE. In the fisheries sector, inspections targeted fish markets, gargoors (fishing cages) manufacturing facilities, and fishing tackle shops. In the livestock and agricultural sectors, the campaigns covered a wide range of facilities, including veterinary clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, animal shelters and breeding centres, as well as factories producing veterinary medicines and animal feed. Agricultural supply stores, nurseries, and outlets selling seedlings were also included in these inspections. The campaigns also extended to the industrial sector, inspecting industrial facilities, crushers, quarries, and cement factories, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

During monitoring and inspection campaigns, several violations were identified at various veterinary, agricultural, and industrial facilities. Legal actions, including penalties and, when necessary, facility closures, were taken against non-compliant entities for violating environmental and regulatory legislation.

In addition to the monitoring aspect, the campaigns placed strong emphasis on education and awareness. Training workshops, media outreach, and awareness programmes were conducted for establishments and their employees to promote environmental responsibility, raise public awareness, and encourage the prevention and reduction of violations.

MOCCAE reaffirms its ongoing commitment to coordinating joint initiatives with relevant authorities. This includes implementing and enhancing periodic campaigns to ensure full compliance with environmental legislation and contribute to a safe and sustainable environment for current and future generations.