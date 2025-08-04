Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has endorsed its global footprint after launching a new London branch, with the relocation celebrating FAB’s nearly five-decade presence in the UK and affirming the bank’s commitment to London as a key global financial hub.

FAB first entered London in 1977 through its predecessor, the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), becoming the first Gulf-based bank to operate in the UK, according to a press release.

As part of FAB’s global banking network, the UAE lender is now present in more than 20 international markets.

The bank stated that London remains central to its international strategy, serving institutional and private clients, and enabling cross-border capital flows and innovation. T

Group CEO of FAB, Hana Al Rostamani, said: “Over the past 48 years, the ties between the UK and UAE have deepened, with bilateral trade growing significantly to GBP 24.30 billion today.”

Al Rostamani noted: “The opening of our new London office is more than a relocation; it marks a strategic hub for the future of finance, a place where global insight meets regional expertise, and where innovation fosters lasting relationships. The UK will remain a key market for FAB as we strengthen our international presence and deepen client engagement.”

The Group CEO concluded: “Looking ahead, we are committed to delivering exceptional service, supporting global growth, and contributing to the success of one of the world’s foremost financial centers.”

The new branch represents FAB’s ambition to integrate finance, innovation, and service within a single hub. Meanwhile, clients can benefit from solutions that connect them to FAB’s global network, with particular strength across the MENA region.

In addition, the private banking offering delivers comprehensive solutions for high-net-worth individuals, including wealth planning, portfolio management, and family office services, all enhanced by seamless digital experiences.

FAB’s growing role in this bilateral relationship is reflected in recent milestones such as the bank’s $1.10 billion bond and Sukuk listings on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in 2023, and its expanding global revenue base, with international operations now accounting for 17% of group income.

For the latest financial results, FAB generated net profits after tax worth AED 10.65 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, with the customer deposits increasing by 6% to AED 813 billion.

