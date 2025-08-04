Egypt - Al-Tadamun Microfinance Foundation, a leading institution dedicated to financing women-led microenterprises, has signed a new EGP 200m financing agreement with the Egyptian Arab Land Bank. The agreement aims to scale up funding for micro-projects run by women across Egypt’s governorates.

This collaboration aligns with the shared commitment of Al-Tadamun and the Egyptian Arab Land Bank to support the efforts of the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Central Bank of Egypt in expanding microenterprise financing—contributing to greater financial inclusion nationwide.

Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, expressed her pride in launching this partnership with one of Egypt’s oldest and most established banks, describing it as a productive and constructive step to strengthen the role of a sector viewed as a cornerstone of economic development.

Zulficar noted that the newly secured credit facility will bolster Al-Tadamun’s capacity to provide innovative and competitive financing solutions tailored to the needs of female microentrepreneurs, empowering them to grow and scale their businesses in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Riham Farouk, CEO of Al-Tadamun, explained that the facility will enable the Foundation to offer flexible and innovative funding tools, meeting clients’ needs efficiently and helping them develop their businesses, improve living standards, and generate sustainable income for their families.

Farouk added that, as part of its expansion strategy, Al-Tadamun seeks to reach the broadest possible segment of female microentrepreneurs. This supports the state’s efforts to boost employment opportunities and enhance women’s economic and social participation.

Karim Gomaa, the Foundation’s CFO, highlighted that this agreement forms part of a wider series of collaborations Al-Tadamun maintains with multiple banks in Egypt. Currently, the Foundation holds active credit facilities with 12 local banks, underscoring its ongoing efforts to diversify funding sources.

Gomaa also pointed out that Al-Tadamun offers a comprehensive suite of financing programmes to address its clients’ diverse needs—including group lending, individual loans, golden loans, family loans, and individual plus loans—alongside a range of non-financial services. He affirmed that such agreements help the Foundation sustain its strong performance and positive impact in Egypt’s microfinance sector.

