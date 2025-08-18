Manama - The Board of Directors of the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Zeeba Askar as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Association.

Mr. Yasser Alsharifi, Chairman of BAB, extended his congratulations to Mrs. Askar on her new appointment, noting that the decision reflects the Board’s confidence in her extensive experience in the financial and banking sector.

"Mrs. Askar distinguished track record in driving strategic transformation and leading financial institutions and professional associations aligns closely with the Board’s vision to appoint high-caliber professionals capable of advancing the Association’s strategic direction and executive plans. The appointment also reinforces BAB’s position as a key strategic partner to the Kingdom’s banking sector and further amplifies the impact of its specialized initiatives and programmes." said Mr. Alsharifi.

The Chairman of BAB further affirmed that Mrs. Askar brings a strategic outlook and a wealth of practical expertise that are vital for steering the Association into a new phase of development, one that prioritizes innovation in banking and aligns with evolving global financial trends and best practices, and added, “We are fully confident in Mrs. Askar’s ability to play a pivotal role in executing the Association’s ambitious strategy, which seeks to enhance competitiveness and sustainability across Bahrain’s banking industry, address the imperatives of digital transformation, and support national efforts to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a premier regional financial center.”

Mr. Al Sharifi also expressed his sincere appreciation to former CEO Dr. Waheed Al Qassim for his outstanding service, noting that his tenure was marked by significant achievements and institutional advancement that strengthened BAB’s role as a platform for dialogue between banks and regulators and laid a solid foundation for future progress.

Mrs. Zeeba Askar expressed her deep appreciation to the Board of Directors for their confidence, stating: “It is a great honor to assume this role at such a critical juncture in the Bahrain Association of Banks’ journey. I'm looking forward to working collaboratively with the Association’s team to formulate and advance strategic plans that strengthen its role in supporting the banking sector and ensuring its continued alignment with the evolving dynamics and opportunities of the global financial landscape.”

Mrs. Zeeba Askar brings extensive leadership experience to the role, having served as Chief Investment and Sustainability Officer at Infracorp Bahrain and currently holding the position of President of CFA Society Bahrain. Previous roles include Head of the Banking and Finance Centre at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), board member of the Bahrain Association of Banks, and senior executive positions across several prominent financial institutions. Academic qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Bahrain, an Executive MBA in Management awarded with distinction, and multiple professional certifications.