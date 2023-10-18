“I’m excited to be joining WSP Middle East at such a pivotal evolution in the firm’s Earth & Environment practice.” – Daymion Jenkins, Director, Earth & Environment

“I’m thrilled to have Daymion join our team, as he brings a unique blend of global experience to complement our regional practice.” – May Faraj, Senior Director, Earth & Environment

“Daymion brings decades of international leadership experience and technical expertise to our Middle East Earth & Environment team.” – Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director, Advisory Services

Dubai – WSP Middle East, a leading professional services consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daymion Jenkins, Director in the Earth & Environment practice within the regional Advisory Services business. This announcement builds on WSP’s expansion and diversification of environmental consultancy offerings in the region.

Earlier this year, WSP was named as a prominent leader in the Climate Change Consultancy realm following a study conducted by independent research firm Verdantix. WSP was featured in the Verdantix Green Quadrant as one of the top six ‘Leaders’ firms demonstrating the most comprehensive climate change consulting capabilities.

With a view towards leveraging this success, Daymion brings a wealth of experience to further reinforce WSP’s footprint in the field of environmental services. Having moved to the region from WSP UK, where he led a large team working across a range of geoscience and environment management sectors, he aims to bring global expertise to the local markets in which WSP operates. He will support core services and diversification, helping to further grow the Middle East Earth & Environment capability in line with WSP’s global Earth and Environment capability and structures. In addition, Daymion will also be expanding expertise in ground sciences and water quality management to development projects where water resource protection is a key concern.

Daymion Jenkins, Director, Earth & Environment, said: “I’m very excited to be joining WSP in the Middle East at such a pivotal evolution in the Earth & Environment practice and I am looking forward to supporting the team across the region, leveraging my links with WSP’s global environmental networks to support local delivery. This is a key stage for growing the regional team and our capability to provide clients the full range of environmental services and support from design through to construction delivery.”

May Faraj, Senior Director, Earth & Environment, said: “I’m thrilled to have Daymion join our team, as he brings a unique blend of global experience to complement our regional practice. His expertise perfectly aligns with our growth & expansion goals. He will build on our reputation of delivering multidisciplinary, integrated solutions that meet our clients’ needs, and drive positive outcomes.”

Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director, Advisory Services said: “Daymion brings decades of international leadership experience and technical expertise to our Middle East Earth & Environment team. I am confident that he will be instrumental in our continued drive for growth, with a particular focus on launching new services in our core markets, KSA and the UAE.”

As part of its commitment to the region, WSP Middle East will continue to invest in talent who will enable the firm to continue focusing on delivering value and driving innovation. Guided by the One WSP approach, the firm will leverage its diverse expertise and capabilities to create integrated solutions that deliver lasting impact.

For the latest news and insights from WSP Middle East, visit www.wsp.com/en-AE

About WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Our 66,000+ trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. In 2022, WSP derived more than half of its $11.9 B (CAD) revenues from services that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP). Visit wsp.com.