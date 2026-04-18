Geneva, Switzerland — The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced its 2026 class of Young Global Leaders (YGL), a cohort of 118 leaders under the age of 40 from 54 countries spanning public service, innovation, research, civil society, entrepreneurship, and culture.

This year’s list witnessed notable Saudi representation, with the selection of two prominent chief executives: Khaled Ahmed Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies, Chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Committee at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, and Board Member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; alongside Yazeed Almubarak, the Head of BlackRock Middle East and CEO of BlackRock Saudi Arabia.

Sharbatly’s selection recognizes his significant contributions to developing Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as his role in supporting innovation and empowering startups, particularly in renewable energy and smart infrastructure sectors across the Middle East and North Africa.

Khaled Sharbatly was selected from thousands of nominees to join Young Global Leaders, one of the most competitive leadership communities, as an active entrepreneur and investor. Sharbatly has founded and co-founded several startups, including “Six Days Maintenance & Cleaning” and “Shared Codes for Energy,” a company specializing in solar energy solutions.

Sharbatly has also held several leadership roles throughout his career. He joined Nahla Group before becoming an executive partner at Desert Technologies in 2018, following the acquisition of his company, Shared Codes for Energy. He later advanced within the organization, serving as Chief Investment Officer, before being appointed Group CEO in 2023. Sharbatly holds a master’s degree in international business and finance from the University of Miami, in addition to a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the same institution.

Yazeed Almubarak’s inclusion reflects his standing as one of the region’s leading financial executives. He currently serves as Head of BlackRock Middle East and CEO of BlackRock Saudi Arabia, where he oversees the company’s regional operations, growth strategies, and expansion initiatives.

Almubarak brings extensive experience in finance and investment. He serves on the Board of Directors of BlackRock Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco’s Gas Pipeline Company and previously represented the investment management sector as a member of the Capital Market Institutions Committee under the Capital Market Authority between 2020 and 2022.

Prior to joining BlackRock, Almubarak worked as Vice President at Jadwa Investment within the private equity team, where he participated in landmark transactions across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. He also worked at Morgan Stanley in New York, London, and Dubai, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions within the investment banking division.

Almubarak holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and an MBA from Stanford University.

Sharbatly and Almubarak are expected to participate in the three-year Young Global Leaders program, which includes advanced leadership training, knowledge exchange, and collaboration opportunities with global leaders. The program aims to develop innovative solutions to global challenges and drive positive impact across sectors.

Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, stated: “The most effective leaders today are those who combine vision with responsibility, innovation with prosperity and success with service, the Class of 2026 reflects a remarkable generation of people who are already expanding what leadership can look like across government, business, academia, civil society and culture.”

The 2026 Young Global Leaders cohort reflects a growing global emphasis on empowering young leaders capable of driving sustainable impact, particularly amid accelerating economic and technological challenges.

This growing Saudi presence underscores the rising global stature of Saudi talent, highlighting their role in leading innovation and shaping the future of key economic sectors, while further strengthening the Kingdom’s influence across major international platforms.

https://www.weforum.org