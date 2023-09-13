Dubai: Former Test cricketer and New Zealand Cricket CEO David White has been appointed DP World ILT2o League’s Chief Executive Officer.



DP World ILT20 Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni: “I am delighted for Mr David White to join our team, as one of international cricket’s successful and respected chief executives he will be a great asset to us with his vast experience and recognition. White’s cricket knowledge, commercial acumen and international event management experience will be a great advantage as we build on the success of DP World ILT20’s inaugural tournament."

DP World ILT2o Chief Executive Officer David White: "Being invited to help build a successful and sustainable league that will play an important role in the development of UAE players, and the promotion of cricket in the UAE and the Middle East, is a great honour. I look forward to starting work with the DP World ILT20 franchise teams and commercial partners to achieve the vision."

White will be based in Dubai on a full-time basis.

