Oman: Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort are delighted to announce the appointment of Wesam El Sayed as the new Cluster Director of Revenue.

Wesam brings a wealth of experience spanning over a decade in the hospitality sector, having honed his expertise across major markets in Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, and Iraq. His journey began at Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh before he joined City Centre Rotana Doha, where his passion for revenue management truly emerged. Starting as a Reservations Agent, he quickly progressed to Reservations Manager, overseeing reservations and driving revenue growth for multiple properties.

Wesam then progressed as Cluster Revenue Manager for Rotana properties in Bahrain, including Downtown Rotana, Manama, and Majestic Arjaan by Rotana, where he led key initiatives to enhance revenue strategies. His success in Bahrain saw him take on the role of Cluster Director of Revenue in Iraq, overseeing revenue operations for Erbil Rotana, Erbil Arjaan by Rotana.

Maren Kuehl, General Manager at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, added, “We are thrilled to have Wesam on board. His proven track record in revenue optimisation and his sharp analytical skills will not only help drive our commercial success but also ensure we continue delivering outstanding guest experiences. Wesam's leadership will be integral as we navigate a dynamic market landscape."

With expertise in analysing market trends, developing dynamic pricing strategies, and optimising revenue management systems, Wesam has demonstrated a remarkable ability to boost revenue performance. His proficiency with advanced tools such as OTA Insight and Opera RMS, along with his forward-thinking approach, makes him a valuable addition to the leadership team at both Anantara properties in Oman.

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara General Manager, Andrea Orrú shared, "We are delighted to welcome Wesam to our leadership team. His extensive background in revenue management across diverse markets, combined with his innovative approach to maximising revenue, positions him as an asset to our resorts in Oman. We look forward to the success he will help us achieve."

Wesam commented, "I am excited to take on this new role at two of Oman’s most prestigious luxury resorts. I look forward to working alongside the talented teams at Al Baleed Resort Salalah and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar to deliver exceptional revenue results while enhancing the overall guest experience."

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.