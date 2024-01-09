Dubai, UAE – W Dubai – The Palm, the idyllic five-star hotel nestled in Palm Jumeirah, announces the appointment of Luis Vizcaino as its new Hotel Manager. With over 13 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Vizcaino comes equipped with a suite of valuable skills from his vast experience in several luxury hotels across the world.

Throughout his career, Vizcaino has worked with luxury hotels across several countries in Europe and Asia, leading multi-cultural teams towards each property’s financial targets and developing key leadership and management traits along the way. With nine years of experience in the F&B sector, starting as a Waiter at Aqua and the Michelin-star Es Fum in St. Regis Mardavall in 2008, Vizcaino worked his way up to Hotel Manager at Nay Palad Hideaway, Philippines, in 2017.

Since rejoining the Marriot International brand in 2019, Vizcaino has developed an extensive understanding of its diverse brand portfolio. His expertise and commitment have earned him the distinguished role of Lead Trainer for Marriot International’s luxury brands. Vizcaino’s proven track record in navigating complex organization structures and diverse team profiles, coupled with his acumen in implementing strategic plans that drive property goals, makes him an invaluable addition to the team at W Dubai – The Palm.

Peter Katusak-Huszvar, General Manager of W Dubai – The Palm, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Luis Vizcaino to our team at W Dubai – The Palm. His remarkable expertise in luxury hospitality, coupled with his unique flair for mixology and F&B concepts and knowledge of various cultures around the world, align seamlessly with our vision. Luis brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will undoubtedly enhance our guest experiences. We are confident that his dynamic approach and passion for hospitality will elevate W Dubai – The Palm to new heights of success.”

Well-versed in five languages including Catalan, Spanish, and English, German, and Italian, Vizcaino is a natural communicator, effortlessly able to connect with his team and guests and create a welcoming atmosphere for all. His interests lie in mixology, travel, and F&B concepts, which align perfectly with W Dubai – The Palm’s vibrant and dynamic ethos. His deep-rooted interests in these areas make him exceptionally suited to engage with and understand the desires of the hotel’s guests, enhancing their experience with his unique insights and expertise.

“Joining W Dubai – The Palm as Hotel Manager is not just a new chapter in my career, but a thrilling opportunity to innovate and enhance the vibrant hospitality experience that this iconic destination is renowned for. My focus will be on maintaining the hotel’s unique identity while introducing fresh ideas to surpass our guests’ expectations and create unforgettable memories.” Comments Vizcaino on his appointment.

About W Hotels Worldwide

