VisionEdgeOne (VE1) advances its global growth with a senior appointment to the team, as Vitaly Filipskiy has joined VE1 as a managing director, based in Dubai.

Vitaly has 15 years of experience across infrastructure, growth equity and real assets investments. He joins from Lazard Asset Management, where he was a Senior Vice President. At Lazard he led a number of transactions for the Sustainable Private Infrastructure strategy including a 50% acquisition of UK rooftop solar developer Shawton Energy; Austrian rooftop solar developer Collective Energy; a majority stake in UK biogas plant operator DBE; and a joint venture with Renfin in the hydropower sector. He also led growth equity investments, in healthcare logistics and business software, on behalf of the Lazard Crossover Ventures strategy.

Prior to joining Lazard, Vitaly spent eight years as a Vice President at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets in London. He worked on several landmark deals in the energy and digital infrastructure sectors. He started his career in the real estate investment sector. Vitaly holds a degree in Mathematical Methods in Economics from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Boe Pahari, Chairman & CEO of VE1, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Vitaly to the team, as VE1 grows its global reach, building on the strong pan-European presence we have already established, and following the recent appointment of our first US-based partner.

“The GCC is strategically important to our business, with high growth economies and a concentration of sovereign funds, financial institutions and family offices looking to invest in the region and worldwide. The UAE has proved extremely resilient in recent months, and VE1 is focused on growth opportunities in the current environment.”

Vitaly Filipskiy, Managing Director at VE1, commented, “I am thrilled to join VE1's impressive team. I look forward to bringing my experience in sustainable, mid-market infrastructure investing to VE1’s infrastructure private equity strategy and contributing to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

Vitaly will work from the firm’s Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) office.

Contact

Katie Sunderland: katie@visionedge.one

About VisionEdgeOne

VisionEdgeOne is an infrastructure investment firm with an experienced team across four locations (London, Copenhagen, Paris & Dubai) focused on mid-market Infrastructure Private Equity investments primarily in Europe, applying a private equity mindset to value creation, featuring a combination of growth and robust downside protection through infrastructure thematics.

Rooted in an understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the impact of the global forces of disruption e.g. digitalisation, demographics and decarbonisation, we aim to support the transition towards a sustainable future by identifying and investing in the infrastructure of today and tomorrow across four sectors: Logistics, Energy, Digital & Urban.