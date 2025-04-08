The collaboration aims to increase visitor numbers by highlighting Czechia’s rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and leisure offerings.

VFS Global will leverage its extensive network and tourism expertise to position Czechia as a premier, must-visit travel destination.

Dubai: VFS Global is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as the destination representation partner for CzechTourism in Middle East to showcase Czechia’s diverse travel experiences and unique attractions. Leveraging its extensive reach and expertise, VFS Global will represent CzechTourism to drive marketing, public relations and trade engagement efforts to boost visitor numbers and enhance overall awareness of Czechia as a premier destination.

Travelers from Middle East can experience Czechia’s exciting outdoor activities and rich cultural heritage—featuring majestic castles, chateaux, seventeen UNESCO monuments, historic cities and Czech cuisine in traditional and modern form with a glass of premium Czech beer or local wine. With this strategic collaboration, CzechTourism and VFS Global are poised to elevate Czechia’s presence on the global tourism map, inspiring more travelers to explore the country’s extraordinary beauty and cultural richness.

Jana Štumpová Konicarová, Marketing Director and Director of Foreign offices at CzechTourism, expressed, “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with VFS Global to promote Czechia’s rich cultural and natural attractions to travelers from Middle East. In 2024, Czechia welcomed over eighty thousand Middle East basedvisitors, reflecting a growing interest in our vibrant cities, historic landmarks and serene countryside. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire even more travelers to explore and create lasting memories in one of Europe’s most captivating destinations.”

Barbara Andelová, International Marketing Manager - New Markets at CzechTourism, added, “Partnering with VFS Global presents a tremendous opportunity to amplify Czechia’s presence in the Middle East. With a strategic focus on PR and marketing initiatives, our goal is to showcase Czechia’s deep-rooted heritage, diverse landscapes and unique travel experiences to a broader audience. Through this collaboration, we look forward to building stronger connections with the travel trade and media fraternity, inspiring more visitors to discover the charm of our country.”

G.B. Srithar, Global Head of Tourism Services, at VFS Global, said, “We are happy to partner with CzechTourism to promote its diverse and exciting offerings to Middle East based travellers. In line with our destination promotional approach of powering tourism happiness, this collaboration will enable us to bring Middle East based visitors to have fun and discovery in Czechia. With Middle East based travellers becoming more discerning in their travel needs - seeking rich gastronomy, immersive heritage and authentic local experiences – they will find Czechia a very appealing destination. At VFS Global, we are delighted to foster a long-term partnership, building on our strong travel trade partner-friendships across Middle East.”

About Czechia

Czechia in Central Europe is a country that's known for over twelve hundred castles, sixteen UNESCO World Heritage Sites, natural healing waters and traditional European thermal spas, sophisticated crystal design and glassworks with a long history. Omnipresent beer culture with original lager production that has been adopted around the world. The country has mild climate and cozy atmosphere, with well-preserved architecture across the ages, gentle rolling hills, deep green forests and natural lakes creating unique landscape. There is lot more to be discovered beyond the "crown jewel" of the destination - Prague- like the famous spa triangle in Western Bohemia (Karlovy Vary being the most known), Czechia has picturesque historical towns like Český Krumlov, Telč, Olomouc. The South Moravian region is traditional wine region with vibrant city Brno as the region capital. Stunning Lednice – Valtice complex in vicinity. Embrace the magic of Czechia and explore a realm of cultural wonders and breathtaking beauty.

About VFS Global

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 3,500 Application Centres in 158 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 307 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.