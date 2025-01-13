Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Antaki as Vice President of Operations, Middle East, effective January 2025. With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge, a history of operational excellence, and a deep understanding of the Middle East’s dynamic market.

His career journey began in the UK during the mid-1980s, where he held senior management roles with renowned global brands such as Hilton, Le Méridien, and Forte Hotels. Patrick’s distinguished career also includes leadership positions at landmark properties like Al Maha Desert Resort & Spa and Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. His entrepreneurial venture as the founder of a successful hospitality consulting firm further showcases his multifaceted expertise and business acumen.

Commenting on his new role, Patrick said: “Joining Valor Hospitality Partners presents an exciting opportunity to contribute my experience and passion for hospitality to a visionary organization. I look forward to driving operational excellence and delivering transformative guest experiences that embody Valor’s core values and ambitions.”

Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner for Valor Hospitality Partners, Middle East, AMEA, stated: “Patrick’s unparalleled expertise and proven leadership make him the perfect fit to spearhead our regional operational growth strategy. His vision perfectly aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions, deliver outstanding investment outcomes, and promote sustainable business practices.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Patrick is deeply committed to community service. He has served as Governor and Treasurer of the Dubai English Speaking School & College, as well as a Board Member for the Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority, and a Community Board Member for the Higher Colleges of Technology in Fujairah. His leadership in the UAE Championships since 2005 further highlights his dedication to enriching the community.

With Patrick’s strategic leadership, Valor Hospitality Partners aims to strengthen its foothold in the Middle East, leveraging his vast expertise to continue redefining hospitality and delivering exceptional value to partners and stakeholders.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, Europe, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel franchise partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as, site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kate Mullen

TCA PR

kate@tcapr.me