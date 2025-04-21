Dubai: FINTX, the financial arm of 7X and provider of integrated financial solutions, has appointed Mr Malaz Mubaid as the Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Wall Street Exchange. The appointment has been formally approved and accredited by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates. This strategic decision reflects the company’s broader efforts to strengthen its leadership structure, and enhance its exchange and remittance services, in line with the UAE’s dynamic economic and digital landscape.

With over 19 years of experience in the remittance and financial services sector, Mr Mubaid has held senior roles at leading regional financial institutions, where he led expansion strategies across multiple markets. He was also responsible for identifying new business opportunities, analysing market trends, and developing key partnerships and services. In his new role as CEO of Wall Street Exchange, Mr Mubaid will focus on accelerating revenue growth, improving operational efficiency, and expanding the company’s financial services portfolio, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

Established in 1982, the Wall Street Exchange offers a comprehensive range of services, including foreign currency exchange, international remittances, corporate payment solutions, payroll services, utility bill payments, and other local and cross-border financial services.

