Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has announced several new appointments to its executive management team as part of its new organizational structure, as follows:

Effective 20 April 2025:

Mr. Yousif Rashid Al-Fadhel - Advisor to the Governor

Effective 1 May 2025:

Mrs. Hesa Abdulla Al Sada - Executive Director - Central Banking & Macro-Prudential Oversight

Mrs. Abeer Shaikh Ebrahim Al Saad - Executive Director - Policy & Enforcement

Mr. Mohamed Abdulla A. Karim - Executive Director - Corporate Services

Mr. Mohamed Fayez Al Sadek - Executive Director - Market Development

Mrs. Noora Hasan Abdulghani - Executive Director – Supervision

Commenting on the appointments, HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, said: “We congratulate our colleagues on these appointments, which support the Board of Directors’ decision to adopt the new organizational structure. This step will contribute to achieving the CBB’s objectives of developing capable leadership competencies that will play a vital role in the development and growth of the financial services sector.”