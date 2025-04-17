His Excellency Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, has been recognised among Economy Middle East’s “30 Hospitality and Tourism Leaders Driving Growth in the Middle East” for 2025. The accolade highlights his outstanding contributions to raising the bar in the tourism and aviation sectors.

His Excellency Saad bin Ali Al Kharji was selected for his leadership in positioning Qatar as a world-class tourism destination through the development of tourism infrastructure, the enhancement of cultural experiences, and the expansion of a year-round events calendar. He has also spearheaded Qatar’s representation at key international events and conferences, strengthening the country’s visibility in global markets.

Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, has also been recognised for his instrumental role in driving Qatar Airways’ transformation into a global benchmark for operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Under his leadership, the airline was named the World’s Best Airline for the eighth time by Skytrax in 2024.

