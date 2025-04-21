Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai announces three leadership moves enhancing its management team. Accor's only five‑star hotel in Dubai Media City advances internal talent and welcomes a new expert. These appointments strengthen sales, food and beverage, and rooms operations for a year already recording tremendous growth. Management anticipates accelerated revenues, higher guest satisfaction, and sustained recognition. The refreshed leadership aims to capture emerging market demand across Dubai's business sectors.

Nandini Vohra: Director of Sales

Seasoned hotelier Nandini Vohra moves into the role of Director of Sales following a period of exceptional performance. Since her promotion, she has consistently surpassed budgets and exceeded revenue forecasts across all business segments. She leads a growing team overseeing corporate, leisure, and groups. Under her wing, meetings and events have been consistently fully booked since, driving strong momentum across conference and social business. Q1-2025 marked the highest M&E revenues since the hotel’s opening. Her leadership continues to secure long-term partnerships and high-value clients. Vohra remains focused on reinforcing key accounts and sustaining commercial performance across the year.

Marco Amarone: Director of Food & Beverage

Marco Amarone is promoted to Director of Food and Beverage, leading the hotel’s four restaurants and expansive banqueting operations. His strategic oversight delivered record-breaking results during Ramadan, one of Dubai’s most competitive dining seasons. Iftar revenues outpaced the previous year by mid-month, showcasing exceptional commercial performance. He launched new seasonal menus, introduced timely F&B promotions, and expanded outside catering initiatives. Guest feedback and repeat bookings confirmed strong demand across social and business dining. Banqueting experiences were notably enhanced under his leadership, raising service standards and quality expectations. Amarone now continues to oversee consistent delivery across dining and event touchpoints.

Sudheesh Surendran: Rooms Division Manager

Sudheesh Surendran joins Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City Dubai as the new Rooms Division Manager. He brings experience from Accor’s Fairmont and Pullman brands and now oversees front office, housekeeping, and spa operations. Since his arrival, the hotel’s online reputation score has significantly improved due to strengthened guest engagement. He introduced efficiency measures that enhanced front office flow and optimized daily room operations. Guest satisfaction rose within Q1. Surendran’s leadership ensures streamlined service without compromising the hotel’s signature warmth. His attention to quality control and operational precision continues to enhance the guest experience.