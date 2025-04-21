Dubai, UAE – Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and Aloft Palm Jumeirah proudly announce the promotion of Mohamed Afifi to Multi-Property Director of Sales & Distribution. In his new capacity, Afifi will oversee the sales and distribution strategy for both landmark Marriott properties, shaping a unified commercial vision that reflects his track record of delivering results through innovation, leadership, and collaboration.

A trusted leader within the Marriott portfolio, Afifi’s journey is one marked by grit, growth, and a clear strategic compass. From his earlier days at Aloft Palm Jumeirah to his instrumental role in Sheraton JBR’s evolution, Afifi has consistently demonstrated his ability to build agile teams, drive performance, and steer complex transformations. His leadership was pivotal in Sheraton JBR’s commercial repositioning—spearheading initiatives and enhancing internal systems and processes, including the Opera upgrade across both properties.

This promotion also marks a homecoming of sorts. Afifi returns to lead Aloft Palm Jumeirah’s commercial operations for a second time, now with an even broader mandate and an even deeper understanding of the brand and market. His dual-property role reflects Marriott’s confidence in his capability to lead through change while fostering long-term growth.

Afifi’s career spans over 17 years in hospitality sales across some of the region’s most prominent hospitality brands, including Rotana Hotels, Roda Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and ETA Star Hospitality. Throughout his progression—from Sales Executive to Cluster Assistant Director, and most recently Director of Sales & Distribution—he has consistently blended strategic insight with operational excellence. His experience across corporate, leisure, and MICE segments has given him a comprehensive understanding of the market and a proven ability to pivot strategies across diverse demand channels.

Over the years, he has helped de-flag properties, launch and rebrand F&B venues, and mentor colleagues into leadership positions—testament to his people-first leadership style and vision for growth from within. His new appointment will also see the integration of the sales team into a multi-property structure, aimed at driving efficiency, synergy, and strategic alignment across the two resorts.

“I’m deeply honored to take on this expanded role,” said Mohamed Afifi. “This milestone is the result of years of collective effort, mentorship, and shared vision. I’m excited to lead our dynamic teams into this new chapter and continue delivering exceptional results for our guests, partners, and stakeholders.”

Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and Multi-Property GM for Aloft Palm Jumeirah, expressed his confidence in the appointment:

“Mohamed is a rare blend of strategic mind and empathetic leader. His promotion is well-earned and reflects his exceptional contributions over the years. I look forward to seeing him elevate both properties and inspire the next generation of sales leaders.”

Afifi’s promotion comes at a time of renewed energy for Sheraton JBR, which recently unveiled a striking transformation, and as Aloft Palm Jumeirah continues to carve a unique space in Dubai’s lifestyle hospitality scene.

About Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers a welcoming beachfront escape in the heart of Dubai. As part of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, which spans nearly 430 properties across 70 countries, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort continues its legacy of creating a sense of belonging for travelers from around the globe.

Known for its superb relaxation and leisure facilities, the resort is set amidst 10,000 square meters of landscaped gardens shaded by palm trees. It features 256 spacious rooms and suites that provide stunning views of either the sea or The Walk. The resort embodies the brand’s transformation, with thoughtfully redesigned public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant dining options, making it an ideal destination for both international guests and locals. Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort also offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including water sports, Spa, a kids’ club, and multiple sports facilities, ensuring a diverse array of leisure options for families.

As the first hotel built in the JBR area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the benchmark for premium and hospitality along Dubai’s iconic shoreline for over two decades. As JBR has evolved, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has remained a cornerstone of the community, offering unmatched service, cherished moments, and the warmth of a familiar getaway.

