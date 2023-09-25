Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy at leading UAE-based, smart and green Facilities Management (FM) company Farnek, has been appointed as a board member of the official Local Network of the UN Global Compact in the UAE.

“We are delighted to welcome Muna as a member of our board and we are looking forward to her involvement and insightful contribution, as we navigate the way forward to a more sustainable future,” commented Joëlle Jammal, Executive Director, Global Compact Network UAE.

As a new board member, Al Nahdi will act as an ambassador for the UAE Local Network of the UN Global Compact and her key responsibilities include, supporting strategic objectives, organisational risk management, recruitment and growth of the network, contributing to its strategic objectives.

Al Nahdi said: “Together with my fellow board members, I am eager to engage with our participants at all levels, to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and support the ten principles of the UN Global Compact.”

New board members are elected by the General Assembly which constitutes the 200+ participating companies of the UAE network, to represent them through until the end of the board’s tenure. Headed by Chairman Eng. Waleed Salman, who is EVP, Business Development & Excellence, DEWA, the UAE board is comprised of members from a cross-section of the UAE’s business community.

The GCN-UAE is one of 69 Local Networks around the world that operates through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UNGC HQ. Each network is self-managed and follows the UN Global Compact mandate, while localising it in the UAE.

Hosted by the World Green Economy Organization and established in 2015, the GCN-UAE works closely with the UNGC HQ to provide opportunities for learning, policy dialogue, and partnerships on the Ten Principles of responsible conduct and the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNGC’s Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are all-encompassing frameworks designed to achieve a future with social justice at its core, which helps to create dynamic partnerships specifically within the business community to mobilise the required resources and investments, vital to realising the aspirations of the organisation.

The GCN-UAE supports businesses to align their strategies and operations with the Ten Principles and the SDGs. And by ensuring sustained actions on the ground, the GCN-UAE aims to widen the role and the scope of the private sector’s participation, by urging more active incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into contemporary business processes.

