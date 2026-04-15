Leader in high-end hospitality, Ultima Collection announces the appointment of Noelia Magnusson as Chief Commercial Officer. A seasoned leader with over 15 years of international experience in luxury hospitality, Magnusson will lead the brand’s global commercial strategy, focused on revenue optimization, distribution, and long-term growth.

Magnusson joins Ultima Collection from Aman Hotels & Resorts, where she served as Global Director of Revenue Management, overseeing total revenue strategy across a global portfolio and supporting key pre-opening projects. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles across Asia-Pacific, leading commercial strategy for multi-property portfolios and driving performance across diverse markets. Known for her data-led approach, she brings expertise across pricing, distribution, and market intelligence.

As Ultima Collection continues to expand its presence across Europe’s key alpine, urban, and Mediterranean destinations - including the recent opening of Ultima Promenade Gstaad this past winter - the brand remains focused on delivering highly personalized, private stays that bridge heritage and design, defined by a strong sense of place and exceptional levels of tailored service. This continued growth reflects a clear ambition to strengthen its position in the private property space while further refining its offering across both established and emerging markets.

In her new role, Magnusson will focus on strengthening commercial performance while further advancing Ultima Collection’s position as a benchmark in ultra-luxury hospitality. Her remit includes refining global strategy, leading digital initiatives, driving high-value growth, and aligning brand, commercial, and guest experience priorities. She will take a targeted approach to revenue optimization - evolving pricing, distribution, and sales strategies to prioritize value over volume - while also developing strategic partnerships to enhance the brand’s ecosystem, with guest experience remaining the central driver across all touchpoints.

“Ultima Collection has built an exceptional reputation in ultra-luxury hospitality. My focus is to further elevate this positioning by cultivating meaningful partnerships and strengthening our brand through a cohesive and forward-looking commercial vision,” said Noelia Magnusson. “Through a more data-driven and integrated approach, we aim to unlock high-value growth opportunities while preserving the exclusivity that defines the brand.”

Ultima Collection’s portfolio includes properties across Switzerland, France, and Greece, with hotels, private chalets, villas, and residences in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Courchevel, Megève, Cannes, and Corfu.

For more information, please visit www.ultimacollection.com

ABOUT ULTIMA COLLECTION

Ultima Collection is a carefully curated selection of ultra-luxury private chalets, villas, residences, and 5-star boutique hotels in Europe's most sought-after locations. Founded in 2016 with the launch of its first award-winning property, Ultima Hotel Gstaad, the brand’s vision is to disrupt commonplace notions of luxury for the next generation of discerning travellers. True to its brand promises, Ultima Collection is proud to offer outstanding spaces in illustrious locations, with stays and insider-access experiences sparking joy amongst all those who visit; Ultima Collection is testament to the power of expertise. Formulated for relaxation and revelry, each property incorporates its own distinctive design inspired by the surrounding landscape, in a style that is warm, playful and elegant, with the signature Ultima Collection amenities expected from a 5-star palace in the intimacy of a private residence. The collection saw ambitious developments in 2020; today, it includes boutique hotels, mountain chalets, oceanfront villas and urban retreats with a portfolio of unique properties in Gstaad, Crans-Montana, Geneva, Megève, Courchevel, Geneva, Cannes and Corfu. The latest addition to the collection is Ultima Promenade Gstaad, which opened in December 2025 to offer a luxurious private chalet in the charming Alpine town of Gstaad with epic skiing adventures and memorable entertainment for guests. Since 2024, the collection is proud to partner with Augustinus Bader and Seed to Skin Tuscany to offer their premium beauty products, exclusive treatments and therapies across all properties.

https://www.ultimacollection.com/