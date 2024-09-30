Turner & Townsend has appointed Alan Coary as the global professional services company’s new data centre lead for the Middle East region.

This appointment underscores Turner & Townsend’s commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure capability to drive innovation, operational efficiencyand sustainable practices across its data centre projects in the Middle East.

Based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Alan will draw upon his extensive 17 years of cost and commercial management experience in delivering hyperscale data centres and managing mission-critical infrastructure projects across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Alan joins Turner & Townsend from Linesight in Ireland, where he was EMEA Regional Account Manager for a hyperscale data centre client. Previously he has served in commercial management roles in Dubai and Australia. His global expertise and leadership are set to enhance Turner & Townsend’s ability to serve a diverse range of clients in the data centres sector, both locally and internationally.

The data centre market in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE and KSA, is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for digital services, cloud computing, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. Significant investments are being made by clients in these countries to support the growing digital economy, emphasising the need for expert project management and consultancy services to ensure the successful delivery of state-of-the-art data centre facilities.

Alan Talabani, Managing Director, Turner & Townsend, Middle East, said:

“As we navigate a period of significant growth in the data centre market, Alan Coary's leadership will be pivotal in strengthening our competitive edge and expanding our market share.

“His focus on operational excellence and sustainable practices will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, both domestically and globally, positioning us as a leader in the mission-critical infrastructure space.”

Alan Coary, Regional Data Centres Lead, Turner & Townsend, Middle East, added:

“At this crucial time for the Middle East, the demand for robust, scalable, and sustainable data centre solutions is greater than ever.”

“My aim is to leverage our data centre expertise and innovative approach to optimising project delivery to drive growth across our operations and support our clients' business objectives.”

