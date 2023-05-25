Riyadh: Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the appointment of Saudi Arabian national Khaled Alateeq as Head of the Middle East region. Alateeq’s knowledge, skills and his relationships with its public and private sector entities in the Kingdom — a strategic market for Trellix — were key deciding factors in his appointment.

“Trellix’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia, its government, its people, and its economic vision, led us to appoint Khaled Alateeq as head of the region,” said Fabien Rech, SVP EMEA at Trellix. “He has first-hand experience of the cyber threats facing Saudi Arabia as the nation fulfils the extraordinary promise of National Vision 2030. Trellix has a unique value proposition — underpinned by Trellix XDR — for business and government entities, which coupled with Mr. Alateeq’s great reputation and success in his home market will enable him to have significant impact on every organization’s ability to protect itself while aligning with Vision 2030.”

Mr. Alateeq is a cybersecurity industry veteran with more than 13 years of experience across a rich array of roles. He holds a dual master’s degree in Management Information Systems and Enterprise Security Management. He has held many positions in business and information technology, giving him a broad perspective on the intersection between business operations, IT, and cybersecurity, as well as a clear picture of digitalization, government processes, and enterprises’ business plans, and how to tackle the cyber challenges that threaten these areas.

“As entities transform to align with Vision 2030, it is inevitable that they will expand their attack surfaces and leave themselves open to new attack vectors,” said the newly appointed Mr. Alateeq. “Traditional security defenses won’t cut it anymore; enterprises need a living security approach to stay one step ahead of adversaries, adapt to new threats, and accelerate detection and response.”

Trellix has been active in the Kingdom for more than two decades, and has quickly built a trusted brand recognized across all key sectors. The Company offers a living security approach, that is open, native, and constantly learning and adapting, for a range of industries, with a principal focus on critical sectors such as government, oil and gas, telco, FSI, and utilities. In Saudi Arabia, Trellix is laser-focused on helping organizations achieve their Vision 2030 goals and has created simplified cybersecurity operations.

The Company has also invested in developing the local talent pool in the Kingdom in collaboration with other organizations. Most recently, the Company was a participant in the Global Cyber Security Forum, held in 2022 and sponsored by the National Cybersecurity Authority. In the same year, the Company worked with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programing, and Drones as a capability development provider during its Tuwaiq Academy Youth Bootcamp.

“I have lived the cybersecurity and cyberthreat story in Saudi Arabia, watching, learning, and advising as threat surfaces have expanded and enterprises have beaten back their adversaries,” added Mr. Alateeq. “I am excited to join Trellix and help Saudi organizations take the fight to their digital foes through a security approach that makes them more agile and more prepared than ever before. With Trellix’s help, I am confident that the Saudi business community and the government can make true progress towards Saudi Vision 2030.”

