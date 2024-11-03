DOHA – The Ritz-Carlton, Doha is proud to announce that General Manager Carlo Javakhia features on the prestigious Hotelier Middle East General Manager Power List 2024. Celebrating his exceptional leadership and transformative achievements, this recognition supports the impact of his influence, with the property continuing to shine on a local and international level.

A showcase of the region’s finest, the Hotelier Middle East General Manager Power List shortlists 100 names, selected on the strength of their achievements over the previous 12 months. Noted for his holistic mindset that combines business results with employee satisfaction, Carlo’s approach pushes boundaries to evolve the five-star luxury hospitality experience.

When asked about the announcement, Carlo commented, “I’m really honored to have my work acknowledged on the Hotelier Middle East General Manager Power List. The hospitality landscape is highly competitive, and I’m humbled to be featured alongside 99 other dedicated professionals. I would like to thank my team for their continued support in bringing our collective vision to life, through strategies and activations that are both creative and effective, in equal measure.”

Achieving extraordinary global recognition, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has been decorated with an array of high-profile awards. Named #1 Hotel in the Middle East for the second consecutive year, the property also secured the prestigious title of #2 Best Hotel in the World at the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 – an unprecedented achievement that marked an historic first in the hotel’s 23-year legacy. At the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2024, it was crowned #1 City Hotel in the Middle East and North Africa, and #3 Best Hotel in the World, reinforcing its global prominence.

Beyond accolades, Carlo's leadership has driven record-breaking business results. In 2023, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha recorded the highest room revenue in Qatar – a first in the property’s history. Throughout 2024 the numbers have continued to build, with remarkable year-to-date results, including the highest room revenue. In addition, the hotel has achieved an impressive market share, marking four consecutive years of dominance on the local scene.

Bringing imaginative ideas to fruition, Carlo’s vision to position The Ritz-Carlton, Doha as a premier city resort destination has seen a substantial boost in leisure sales. Supporting this strategy, a significant beach restoration has transformed a once arid plot of land into a luxurious tropical setting, with 20 cabanas, an over-the-sea swing and beachside dining. Further placing sustainability at the hotel’s core, the introduction of The Ritz Kids Farm and Garden, has delighted younger guests and their families, allowing children to engage with animals and discover nature in a more spontaneous environment.

Happiness levels of both guests and employees have thrived under Carlo’s leadership. The hotel consistently ranks among the Top 5 Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide for guest satisfaction, with staff service standing out as a top-rated asset. Committed to ensuring the overall well-being of his multinational team, Carlo has overseen the enhancement of employee benefits, including housing The Ritz-Carlton, Doha Ladies & Gentlemen in four-star accommodation, equipped with leisure facilities and housekeeping. This approach has resulted in an extraordinary growth in employee satisfaction.

Carlo’s ambition to drive recognition for the hotel within the national and international MICE market, has influenced exciting revenue growth for banquets. A renowned location for high-profile celebrations, it continues to host events for an array of clients, including Mercedes F1 GP, Williams Grand Prix and Visit Qatar. The property’s reputation as an events venue has been further highlighted by winning Best Hotel for Weddings at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023.

Under Carlo’s leadership, working alongside a highly skilled and intuitive team, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, is at the forefront of Qatar’s sparkling hospitality landscape. As one of the country’s most impressive hotels, favored by celebrities and royalty, it is where an ongoing commitment to excellence graces every element.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/doha.