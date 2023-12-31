​​​​​Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohamad Safri Shahul Hamid (herein refer to Mr. Safri) as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a 3-year tenure, effective 1 January 2024.

The new appointment was approved by the IILM’s Governing Board at its 31st meeting in Istanbul on 12 December 2023.

Mr. Safri brings with him almost 30 years of experience in the banking and financial sector including over 20 years of meaningful experience as a pioneer, structurer, transactor and renowned leader in the Islamic banking and finance locally and internationally. He is well regarded as one of the pioneers of the Islamic capital market globally.

Mr. Safri joins the IILM after spending 13 years at CIMB Bank (Bank) where he had served the Bank in various capacities including as a Deputy CEO for CIMB Islamic and as a Senior Managing Director at the Bank’s Public Sector Group.

Mr. Safri has a strong credit background having served as one of the Group Credit Committee members at the Bank for about eight years between 2012 and 2020 as well as well as a Senior Analyst at the Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad from 2000 – 2003.

Mr. Safri holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the International Islamic University Malaysia and an MBA (Globalisation) from Maastricht School, the Netherlands. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accounts (MIA).

Mr. Safri will succeed Dr. Umar Oseni, who will complete his term on 31 December 2023 after serving his role since 1 January 2020.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Dr. Umar for his leadership and dedication throughout his service with the IILM and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

